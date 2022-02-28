ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB: It’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoQwq_0eRYWXa900

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller were leading the players’ bargaining team Monday for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

The sides agreed to arrive at Roger Dean Stadium at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than usual. It was the eighth straight day of talks at the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Executive Vice President Morgan Sword met with the union for about 45 minutes in the day’s first session, which ended about noon.

MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout

The lockout was in its 89th day. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which leads to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides see a deal within reach.

Sides were still far apart, but pressure is increasing. Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of training are needed before the season starts. The union has not said whether it agrees, and baseball has shortened spring training to as few as three weeks in the past.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, started Dec. 2. Spring training games were to have begun Saturday and already have been canceled through March 7.

Players and owners did not meet directly Sunday.

Halem phoned union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer on Sunday morning and asked for a 1-on-1 session in place of the scheduled larger group gathering.

That started a series of four short meetings characterized as an exchange of ideas that gave the union and MLB a better idea of the tradeoffs it would take to reach the endpoint of bargaining that began last spring and resulted in the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995.

Players and teams entered deadline day far apart on many key issues and unresolved on others. The most contentious proposals involve luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, minimum salaries, salary arbitration eligibility and the union’s desire to change the club revenue-sharing formula.

In addition, MLB has tied the elimination of direct free-agent compensation to players agreeing to higher luxury tax rates and still wants to expand the playoffs to 14 teams rather than the union’s preference for 12. MLB also has kept its proposal for an international amateur draft on the table.

US women soccer players settle suit for $24M

Not since Aug 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.

Bargaining has not had that type of frequency this year, but it has gained momentum since talks shifted from New York to Florida last week.

MLB is offering to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million last season to $214 million this year, increasing it to $220 million by 2026. Teams also want higher tax rates, which the union says would tend to act like a salary cap.

Players have asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season.

The union wants to expand arbitration to include the top 35% by service time of players with at least two seasons of major league service and less than three, up from the 22% cutoff in place since 2013.

The union proposed the pre-arbitration pool have $115 million distributed to 150 players, and management wants $20 million to be split among 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

CHP: Homeless woman hit, killed walking on Florin Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was killed early Thursday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on Florin Road in South Sacramento. The California Highway Patrol said around 5:30 a.m., a vehicle struck a homeless woman pushing a shopping cart in the street near 65th Street. According to CHP officials, the driver stopped after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Major League Baseball#The Miami Marlins#The Associated Press#Reac
FOX40

Gunman who killed 3 daughters in church was in US illegally

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The gunman who killed his three daughters, a chaperone who was supervising his visit with the children and himself in an Arden-Arcade church this week was in the United States illegally, immigration officials said Friday. David Mora Rojas, 39, overstayed his visa after entering California from his native Mexico on Dec. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

How did suspect get gun used in church shooting?

The father who fatally shot his three daughters and a man at a California church this week repeatedly threatened to kill his estranged girlfriend and scared their girls so much they cried and one bit off her fingernails, according to a restraining order that was supposed to keep him away from guns and bullets.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

West Sacramento road blocked off for deadly crash investigation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning in West Sacramento. According to local police, the crash happened near West Capitol Avenue and Maple Street. West Sacramento Fire Battalion Chief Scott Pfeifer said a motorcyclist T-boned a Ford-150 in the area. The man riding the motorcycle died from his injuries, […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy