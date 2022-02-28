ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon - ABC Gives Straight to Series Order to Mystery Drama from David E. Kelley

By Assassin
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC Orders David E. Kelley Mystery Drama ‘Avalon’ Straight to Series. ‘Avalon’ Will Join 2022-2023 Programming Slate. Based on a Short Story From Bestselling Author Michael Connelly (‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ ‘Bosch’) In a highly competitive situation, ABC Entertainment has given a straight-to-series...

www.spoilertv.com

Variety

Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley Cast in David E. Kelley’s Crime Drama ‘The Missing’

Click here to read the full article. Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley have been cast in “The Missing,” Peacock’s upcoming crime drama series from showrunner and executive producer David E. Kelley. Robinson will play captain Helen Davis, while Mosley plays detective Earl Malzone. The series, based on Dror A. Mishani’s 2011 novel “The Missing File,” follows Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), an NYPD detective guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. Captain Davis is described as a tough, no-nonsense, sometimes brusque boss with a...
Vulture

David E. Kelley’s New Drama Avalon Is, Rudely, Not a Roxy Music Adaptation

In what should have been an industry announcement that celebrates the upcoming 40th anniversary of one of the greatest albums of all time, we are instead bummed to report that David E. Kelley, the maestro behind small-screen dramas such as Boston Legal and Big Sky, is adapting a new series called Avalon that has nothing to do with Roxy Music’s 1982 sonic opus. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that ABC won a competitive bidding war for the show, which is based on a short story by Michael Connelly and set in the small tourist community of California’s Catalina Island. A female sheriff, who does not have the last name Ferry or Manzanera, is “pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island,” which may prove much more difficult than expected, as “the island sees hundreds of potential stories arrive by ferry each day.” (Okay, at least we got a lowercase “ferry.”) It’s slated to debut during ABC’s 2022–23 lineup. Can the sheriff at least wear a medieval helmet and hold a falcon while gazing at her hazy island in the opening credits?
GreenwichTime

ABC Orders Mystery Drama From David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly For 2022-2023 Season

Titled “Avalon,” the series takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.
Deadline

‘General Hospital’: Tanisha Harper Joins ABC Drama In Recasting

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tanisha Harper (Dollface) is joining ABC’s long-running daytime drama General Hospital as a new series regular in a recasting. Harper will play Jordan Ashford, the Port Charles police commissioner, replacing Briana Nicole Henry, who most recently played the role and exited the series last year. The Jordan Ashford role was initially portrayed by Vinessa Antoine from March 14, 2014 to September 7, 2018. Henry took over the role from September 13, 2018 to September 13, 2021, when she announced that she felt it was time for her “to move on” from the series. Harper’s first...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David E. Kelley
Person
Michael Connelly
Maryland Daily Record

David E. Kelley Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Waterville, Maine, U.S. College: Princeton University, Boston University School of Law. David E. Kelley is a popular American TV producer and writer. He is best known as the creator of Chicago Hope, Boston Legal, Boston Public, Mr. Mercedes, Goliath, Big Little Lies, Big Sky, and The Practice. David is a former attorney, and he has also served as the writer and producer of many films. He has won many awards and honors and is one of the few screenwriters who went on to make big shows on television.
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
Deadline

‘The Missing’: Barry Levinson To Direct & Executive Produce David E. Kelley’s Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. Oscar and Emmy winner Barry Levinson has been tapped to direct David E. Kelley’s The Missing, Peacock’s eight-episode series based on Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani’s international bestselling novel The Missing File. Levinson will direct multiple episodes, including the first, and executive produce the series from Kelley, Keshet Studios and Universal Television Written by Kelley, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, The Missing tells the story of Detective Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense...
spoilertv.com

Computer School - Ordered To Pilot By HBO

HBO has given a pilot green light to Computer School, a single-camera comedy written/executive produced by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, creators of the cult Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Robinson will co-star in the pilot, which is directed by Andrew Gaynord (Stath Lets Flats).
Deadline

Milo Ventimiglia To Star In & Produce ‘The Company You Keep’ Drama Pilot At ABC

Click here to read the full article. Milo Ventimiglia has potentially found his next starring vehicle. The This Is Us actor is to star in and exec produce The Company You Keep, a con-artist drama that has landed a pilot order at ABC. The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma. A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out...
CinemaBlend

Severance Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors From Ben Stiller’s Apple TV+ Drama Series

Since people were first able to sign up for an Apple TV+ subscription in November 2019, the streaming service has released some pretty amazing shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Servant, to name only a few. And, as time goes by, the list of great original series only continues to get better and better, thanks in part to shows like the platform’s latest addition: Severance.
Deadline

Justin Lin To Executive Produce Drama ‘Delia Graves And The Order Of Merlin’ From Phillip Iscove In Works At NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC has put in development Delia Graves and the Order of Merlin, a drama from Sleepy Hollow co-creator Phillip Iscove, Justin Lin and his Perfect Storm Entertainment and Universal Television, where Lin is under a deal. Written by Iscove, Delia Graves and the Order of Merlin revolves around the title character Delia, a coroner in a small town where mysterious and unexplainable crimes are on the rise. Fearing for her safety her estranged mother shows up after 20 years to reveal that Delia had a spell cast on her at birth that will allow...
spoilertv.com

A Million Little Things - Episode 4.12 - Little White Lies - Press Release

“little white lies” – When Cam and Maggie hit a rough patch, he looks to Gary for relationship advice. Ron and Regina embark on a new venture together, and Theo meets Greta in a chance encounter on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Picard - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard has started airing on Paramount+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Episode 2.12 - Somewhere Over The Hudson - Press Release

“Somewhere Over the Hudson” – McCall helps a mob accountant, Bert Singer (Josh Cooke), scour the city for a lost ledger of evidence he must provide to the FBI in exchange for entrance into the Federal Witness Protection Program. Also, Mel frets over how to tell her best friend, who comforted her for years about Harry’s death, that Harry never died at all, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.16 - Monster - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Monster” – Kai goes undercover as a chef in a local restaurant to gather intel on a notorious criminal kingpin who has a connection to the eatery. Also, Jane discovers that a school on the mainland has recruited Alex on a baseball scholarship, which he’s kept secret from his family, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, March 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

Outlander - Prequel In Development At Starz

Starz will expand the world of Outlander with a prequel series now in the works. Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will return to write and executive produce the prequel series. Also returning will be executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis under their Tall Ship Productions.
tvinsider.com

‘Metropolis’: Apple TV+ Orders Sci-Fi Drama From ‘Mr. Robot’ Creator

Mr. Robot creator and director Sam Esmail is headed to Apple TV+ with a series order for the new drama Metropolis. Though plot details of the series have yet to be revealed, the original 1927 Fritz Lang-directed sci-fi film of the same name by which it is inspired took place in a highly stylized futuristic city. A beautiful and cultured utopia was above a bleak underworld of mistreated workers, and a privileged youth in the former discovered the truth about the latter.
spoilertv.com

Sex/Life - Season 2 - Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko & Darius Homayoun Among Five Joining Cast

The cast of Netflix’s Sex/Life is expanding for Season 2 with the addition of five new actors in recurring roles including Dylan Bruce (Midnight Texas, Orphan Black), Craig Bierko (UnREAL, Music Man), Darius Homayoun (Tehran, Succession), Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It, Seasons of Love), and Wallis Day (Infinite, Batwoman). Their roles are as yet unknown.
