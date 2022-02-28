Audra Tries the Rice Water Treatment Trending on TikTok

(BLAIRSTOWN, NJ) -- Navigating through a pandemic has been a challenge to say the least, but for NJ band Water Street, it’s been a three-year process of shut-downs, canceled recording sessions & gigs and production delays that seemed never-ending. Bouncing from Asbury Park to Dover and ultimately completing recording in their own studio with engineer/producer Joe Webster, determined band members and friends, Dave Paulson, Connor Konecnik, Joe Byrne and Mike Stark pushed through and pushed out “All We Tried To Be” - an 11-song album now available on all streaming platforms.
