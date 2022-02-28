Audra Tries the Rice Water Treatment Trending on TikTok

It can be overwhelming planning a wedding, just like many other things trends come and go quickly. You want those photos to be timeless and not something you cringe at a few years later. But you also want your guests to have a good time, and to stay on somewhat of a budget. But where do you go to know what is trendy? In 2022 many brides are turning to TikTok to keep up with wedding trends.

14 DAYS AGO