Ethereum bears trapped while waiting for ETH to break $2,500

By Jonathan Morgan
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum price has been halted at the $2,500 level, stubbornly defended by buyers. Bearish Ichimoku entry is now confirmed on the daily chart, signaling extreme weakness and risks of imminent price drops. ETH is now at a make-or-break point for bulls. Ethereum price action showed some relief from near-term...

www.fxstreet.com

itechpost.com

Ethereum Price Crash: Why Is ETH Value Decreasing Again?

Ethereum price is crashing due to the recent OpenSea phishing attack. With that said, it won't be a surprise if many traders are getting worried over ETH and its future markets. For reference, one of the largest NFT trading platforms was attacked by cybercriminals recently. As reported earlier, some users...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ethereum Whale Moves 7,663 ETH Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $21,256,276 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
TheStreet

