Consumers have been holding out hope that inflation will slow in 2022. One expert thinks consumer prices won't drop like many of us have hoped. For months, Americans have been grappling with rampant inflation, and it's hurting their finances in many ways. For some people, inflation has meant having to dip into their savings accounts to cover their essential bills. For others, it's meant racking up hefty balances on credit cards in the absence of earning enough to make ends meet -- and accruing costly interest in the process.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO