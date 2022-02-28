ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owning a Pet Can Help with Memory Loss

By Laura Pence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a pet bestie could boost your brain power! A new study shows it could delay memory...

studyfinds.org

Owning a pet can slow mental decline in older adults

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Could your pet help prevent the onset of dementia? A new study reveals having a furry friend in your life for more than five years can slow cognitive decline in older adults. A team at the University of Michigan studied over 1,300 people with an average...
PETS
Mercury News

For the Love of Pets: Finding financial help for your pet’s care

When a beloved animal member of your family is sick and the treatment is more than you can afford, the situation can feel helpless. Financial assistance programs are available, though a costly procedure may exceed the available grant amounts. If you are struggling with economic hardship, here are a few...
PETS
#Memory Loss#Verbal Memory#Brain Power#Stress
2 On Your Side

Pet Fostering: How you can help an animal waiting for its forever home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It started out with just one dog. Back in 2013, Jennifer Manz was scrolling through Facebook and saw that an animal shelter in West Virginia was going to euthanize a dog. Jennifer, a real estate agent, reached out to her friend, Julie Starr, who was in the restaurant business about the idea of bringing the dog to Buffalo and using their networking skills to find him a home.
BUFFALO, NY
Good News Network

Exercise Can Help Older Adults Retain Memories

We all know exercise is good for us, but that still leaves plenty of questions. How much exercise? Who benefits the most? And when in our lives?. New research led by University of Pittsburgh psychologists pools data from dozens of studies to answer these questions, showing that older adults may be able to prevent declines in a certain kind of memory by sticking to regular exercise.
FITNESS
FOX2Now

Dog ‘Slumber Pawty’ to help with pet adoption

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call a slumber party for dogs? It’s a slumber “paw tee.” 17 local pet welfare organizations are joining forces to raise funds and awareness of shelter pet adoption. The Slumber Pawty began at Gateway Pet Guardians in 2017 as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WKRC

Kings Island is turning 50! You can help them celebrate by sending in your memories:

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Tri-State's favorite amusement park is turning the big 5-0, and you can help them celebrate!. Kings Island says it's in the middle of planning its 50th-anniversary celebration and is asking anyone who visited the park in its early days -- the '70s through the '90s -- to share any photos, videos and memories they may have.
MASON, OH
PWLiving

Helping Pets in Need

During the month of March, Miss Kibbles Natural Pet Supplies will be donating a pound of dog/cat food for every 10 pounds of dog/cat food you purchase at either of their locations. This family-owned small business goal is to raise and deliver 1,000 pounds (or more) of dog and cat food to the City of Manassas Animal Shelter by the end of the month. Also, Miss Kibbles is currently providing 20% discount on any in-store item you wish to donate to the shelter. These items will be delivered at month end to the shelter.
MANASSAS, VA
Smithonian

Dogs May Mourn the Loss of Other Household Pets

According to a survey, researchers found nearly 90 percent of dogs that experienced the death of another canine companion living in the same house showed signs of grief. In the months following their buddy's death, dogs were less playful and more fearful. They also had reduced appetites and sought more attention from their owners, reports Clare Wilson for New Scientist.
ANIMALS

