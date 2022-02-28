Owning a Pet Can Help with Memory Loss

During the month of March, Miss Kibbles Natural Pet Supplies will be donating a pound of dog/cat food for every 10 pounds of dog/cat food you purchase at either of their locations. This family-owned small business goal is to raise and deliver 1,000 pounds (or more) of dog and cat food to the City of Manassas Animal Shelter by the end of the month. Also, Miss Kibbles is currently providing 20% discount on any in-store item you wish to donate to the shelter. These items will be delivered at month end to the shelter.

