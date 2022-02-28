ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Capitol Police Prepare for Upcoming State of the Union Address

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreparations are underway as U.S. Capitol Police begin set up for the State of the Union Address tomorrow. In a statement, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the decision to install a fence around the Capitol grounds was...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania trucker protest to D.C. on Wednesday could keep food off shelves in stores; National Guard to assist

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance ahead of trucker protests expected to arrive in the area soon.  7News first reported on the truck protest to DC on February 11 after finding a Facebook group called  ‘FREEDOM CONVOY TO DC […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#U S Secret Service#Us Capitol#Capitol Hill#The U S Secret Service#The Secret Service#The National Guard#House#Cdc
WUSA9

Virginia governor apologizes for mixing up Black women lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has apologized after mistaking one Black legislator for another in a text message. Youngkin issued the apology after Sen. Louise Lucas called attention to the mistake on Twitter. She noted that she received a text message from Youngkin congratulating her for a floor speech connected to Black History Month.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Meeting between Oath Keepers and Proud Boys leaders reportedly under investigation in Capitol riot probe

Federal agents are reportedly investigating a meeting between ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes, which allegedly took place at a Washington DC car park the day before the 6 January insurrection.According to Reuters, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into Mr Rhodes and Mr Tarrio’s participation in the meeting, which reportedly took place on 5 January 2021 at a car park near the Park Phoenix Hotel, a favoured place of lodging for the pro-Trump gang led by Mr Tarrio. Also reportedly present were Bianca Gracia, the leader of the Latinos for America...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Truckers headed to Washington DC want ‘justice’ for Ashli Babbitt who was killed taking part in Capitol riot

One of several proposed US trucker convoys – inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – will reportedly travel to Washington DC to make numerous demands, including "justice" for Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was killed while trying to breach the Capitol. PennLive reports that the convoy is being organised by Bob Bulos, who owns a towing business near Scranton, Pennsylvania. Mr Bulos said they want "justice for Ashli" and listed numerous other complaints with the government, including Critical Race Theory, foreign oil imports, and pandemic restrictions. He said that he and his convoy "are going to let our voices be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Island Packet Online

‘I just wanna die’: NC man battling COVID as sentencing looms for his role in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors want a North Carolina man to serve a month in prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot. First, James “Les” Little has to kick COVID-19. The former truck driver from Claremont began showing flu-like symptoms on Jan. 28, and tested positive for the virus shortly afterward, according to a court filing Friday from his federal public defender, Peter Adolf of Charlotte. Claremont is about 45 miles northwest of Charlotte, in Catawba County.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy