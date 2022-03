It's the moment we've all been waiting for, a time when you can pick up your groceries AND your favorite Starbucks treat AT THE SAME TIME. According to KCRG, Target is going to start testing a new option for customers to add Starbucks items to their curbside pickup. This is amazing news. I don't know how many times I've gone to pick up my groceries with the curbside service and thought, "man, it'd be nice if I could get Starbucks brought to me too and not have to go inside." Well, finally my internal wishes have been granted! Sure, maybe it seems a little lazy. But as a mom of two kiddos under two, I'm down for anything that makes my life easier.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO