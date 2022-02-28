ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule

By Archive
NBA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Play-In Tournament will be played April 12-15. The 2022 Playoffs...

www.nba.com

Larry Brown Sports

Georgetown makes decision on Patrick Ewing’s future

Georgetown is having one of its worst seasons in program history this year, but the terrible results are not going to cost head coach Patrick Ewing his job. Georgetown announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ewing will return as the team’s coach for the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas say they are committed to Ewing and will work with him to make the necessary changes to get the program back on a winning path.
GEORGETOWN, NY
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Wants TNT To Stop Showing 1 NBA Team

With about 20 games left in the 2021-22 NBA season there are a number of teams that are simply not worth watching anymore. But for TNT’s Charles Barkley, one team that is still in the playoff hunt has left him wanting to change the channel. During last night’s edition...
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Mavs coach Jason Kidd gets brutally honest on LeBron James, Frank Vogel amid Lakers’ struggles

Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks further added to the misery of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday after the Mavs took a 109-104 victory over a hapless LA side in their own home court. The Lakers put in a major effort to climb back from a huge deficit in the third quarter — they outscored the Mavs 31-14 — but in the end, Dallas was able to hold on to hand LeBron and Co. their third straight loss after the All-Star break.
NBA
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers ruins Packers fans’ night for no good reason

There is a new update regarding where quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022. Well, it’s more of a non-update, if we are being completely honest. The NFL world is waiting patiently for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make his decision on where to play in 2022. The real question is if he will return to Green Bay for another season or decide a trade to another team would be in his best interest.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL

