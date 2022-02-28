2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule

Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Many consider Magic Johnson's rookie year in the NBA the best ever, as he made the All-Star team in his rookie season, and helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the 1980 NBA Finals. He even improved upon that...
Russell Westbrook has had an incredibly difficult season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it looks like his time with the team could come to an end as early as this offseason. Lakers legend James Worthy recently took some time to give some tough advice to the former MVP. “He’s...
Georgetown is having one of its worst seasons in program history this year, but the terrible results are not going to cost head coach Patrick Ewing his job. Georgetown announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ewing will return as the team’s coach for the 2022-23 season. The Hoyas say they are committed to Ewing and will work with him to make the necessary changes to get the program back on a winning path.
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Kobe Bryant might have been known for his mercilessness on the court, but some players got to see a different side to him outside the arena. During an interview with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on their All The Smoke podcast this week, former Houston Rockets player Chandler Parsons recalled playing against Bryant during his rookie year with the NBA.
On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
If there's one thing that The Real Housewives of New Jersey succeeds at, it's constantly keep things interesting for viewers. Tiki Barber (real name: Atiim Kiambu Barber) recently joined RHONJ as a "house husband" alongside his wife, Traci Lynn Johnson, a "friend" of Housewife Jackie Goldschneider. Article continues below advertisement.
The Los Angeles Lakers have extended their losing streak to four after their most recent defeat against their noisy neighbors Los Angeles Clippers. The loss has made their current record 27-35 and they remain in the ninth spot in the Western Conference. At this point in the season, it feels...
With about 20 games left in the 2021-22 NBA season there are a number of teams that are simply not worth watching anymore. But for TNT’s Charles Barkley, one team that is still in the playoff hunt has left him wanting to change the channel. During last night’s edition...
“You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” So said Wayne Gretzky, then said Michael Scott, now says Myles Turner. The Indiana Pacers big man Turner posted a video to Instagram this week about a recent trip that he took to Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
Kobe Bryant is one of the most confident players in the history of the NBA. While Kobe's talent was out of this world, it was his sheer confidence and self-belief that made him one of the best players in the NBA during his career. Kobe believed that no one could get the better of him under any circumstances.
Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
The Los Angeles Lakers are still struggling this season. The team hasn't had the best campaign and would be out of the playoffs if the play-in tournament didn't exist. Everybody has tried to find a solution to this issue, but the Purple and Gold can't catch a break. They didn't...
Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks further added to the misery of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday after the Mavs took a 109-104 victory over a hapless LA side in their own home court. The Lakers put in a major effort to climb back from a huge deficit in the third quarter — they outscored the Mavs 31-14 — but in the end, Dallas was able to hold on to hand LeBron and Co. their third straight loss after the All-Star break.
The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
There is a new update regarding where quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022. Well, it’s more of a non-update, if we are being completely honest. The NFL world is waiting patiently for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make his decision on where to play in 2022. The real question is if he will return to Green Bay for another season or decide a trade to another team would be in his best interest.
The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
