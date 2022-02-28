ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Likes Love Is Blind’s Lack of ‘Made-Up Drama’

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove might be blind for some, but Katie Thurston has her eyes wide open. The former Bachelorette has been live-tweeting her feelings while watching the second season of the Netflix hit dating show — and she seemingly threw some shade at the Bachelor franchise in the process. “This...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Deepti and Shake's Wedding on 'Love Is Blind' Has a Surprising Outcome

Spoiler alert: This article contains significant spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Love Is Blind. In Season 2 of Love Is Blind, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati are very different people. To fans, Deepti deserves the world and Shake has a lot of growing to do before he can be in a committed relationship, much less a marriage. This is the guy who admitted to only dating white blondes, after all. So when it comes time for Deepti and Shake's wedding, there's a bombshell many fans don't expect.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Love Is Blind: Deepti’s family pens message to Shake

Since the season two finale of Love Is Blind aired, fans have praised contestant Deepti Vempati for “choosing herself” at the altar.During the season finale of the Netflix reality dating show, the 31-year-old information data analyst turned down her former fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, and revealed that she did not see a future with him during the couple’s wedding. The surprising moment came after Chatterjee made several comments about his physical connection with Vempati, which Vempati called disappointing and hard to watch in a recent interview.Now, Vempati’s family is voicing their opinion on her former fiancé. Deepti’s brother Sunny...
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Who’s Dating Who After The ‘Love Is Blind’ Finale? It Sounds Messy

The Love Is Blind Season 2 finale aired on Feb. 25, and the episode made it clear that not every couple got their happy ending... but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t find romance together post-production. Of the five couples that made it to their wedding day, only two — Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely; Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl — actually said “I do.” Assuming those couples have stayed together since filming wrapped (though anything is possible), that still leaves at least three couples’ relationship statuses unaccounted for: Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee, and Salvador Perez and Mallory Perez. So who’s dating who after the Love Is Blind finale? On social media, rumors are flying that some of the castmates are now dating each other. It’s confusing — and, TBH, sounds pretty messy.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
John Hersey
Person
Nick Lachey
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

Are ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca Still Together?

Are Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca still together? The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple seemed to get off on the wrong foot amid speculation that Mahogany wasn’t real and that she was catfishing Ben. After proving she isn’t fake, they seemed to hit bump after bump in the road to making their long-distance relationship work. Keep scrolling below for an update to find out if they are still dating today after cameras stopped rolling.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#Wedding#Abc#Us Weekly
Kansas City Star

Blake Lively Shut Down the Red Carpet in a Pastel Versace Gown

If anyone knows how to dominate a red carpet, it’s Blake Lively. And if you’re not convinced, please turn your attention to her out-of-this-world, cotton candy gown from The Adam Project premiere. The 34-year-old actress looked next-level gorgeous at the Monday, February 28, event thanks to her pastel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Allegedly Left Husband 'Out Of Place,' Didn't Reciprocate The Support Duke Of Sussex Needed At NAACP Awards?

Prince Harry allegedly didn't get the support he needed from Meghan Markle at the NAACP Awards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. They received the President's Awards and shared the stage for their joint acceptance speech. However, body language experts noticed that the Duke of Sussex was not his best self, unlike the Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Blows Lid Off $130 Billion Divorce, Says She Cried For Days After Realizing She Couldn't Trust Her Cheating Husband

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates isn't holding back now that their $130 billion divorce has been finalized. The newly single philanthropist sat down for her first TV interview since their split to open up about the crumble of their 27-year marriage and the cheating scandal that rocked Silicon Valley.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
People

Russell Wilson Proposes to Ciara Again, Asks Her for More Babies: 'Just Give Me One More'

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson seeing more children in their futures?. The Grammy-winning artist, 36, guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and was joined by her husband for the special occasion. During the show, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, surprised the "Level Up" singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby. The couple already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.
NFL
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
Kansas City Star

Jill Duggar’s Due Date for Baby No. 3 With Derick Dillard Is Coming Up! See When She Will Give Birth

Baby on board! Jill Duggar confirmed she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Derick Dillard — but when is the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s due date?. “We’ve been keeping a little secret!” Jill, 30, wrote on the Dillard family blog on Sunday, February 27. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy