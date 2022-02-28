John Mulaney’s Candid Quotes About Addiction, Recovery Through the Years

There has been plenty of conversation regarding Euphoria and its portrayal of addiction. Some, like the anti-drug education program D.A.R.E., believe the show is glorifying drug use, while others believe it’s doing a service by portraying the realities of what it’s like to be and deal with somebody who has an addiction. For some viewers, the HBO show’s protagonist Rue Bennett’s substance abuse storyline is also exposing them to a world that may have been foreign to them until now. Zendaya’s portrayal of a 17-year-old battling a drug addiction on the show was so compelling that she made history as the youngest woman to win Best Actress in a drama series at the Emmys. In Season 2, viewers watched Rue relapse, consuming everything from opiates to heroin to fentanyl, and has managed to put her life in danger on more than one occasion. The show’s critics believe the R-rated series isn’t setting a good example for younger viewers, but people who have been in Rue’s shoes, doctors who treat patients like Rue, and people whose loved ones struggle with addiction disagree. There is plenty that the drama is getting right about addiction and recovery, but since millions of people have gravitated to the show and its characters in just two seasons, the writers and creators now have an even wider responsibility of making sure to also right the show’s many wrongs.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO