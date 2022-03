Rutgers senior guard Caleb McConnell is coming into the final stretch of the 2021-22 season at Rutgers. It could be his final one, although he has the option to stay on one more year. This is due to the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the covid-19 pandemic. This evening, McConnell spoke with media members about whether he will return to Rutgers for another season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO