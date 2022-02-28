ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell to meet with Supreme Court nominee Jackson this week

By Kaelan Deese
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is slated to meet with President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in the buildup to her confirmation process, among her other meetings with top lawmakers.

Jackson, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, was nominated on Friday by Biden and was lauded by Democrats anticipating her confirmation, while Republicans vowed to thoroughly review her record. She is also expected to meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, the panel's top Republican member, according to the White House.

“Judge Jackson went to work immediately, doing prep on Saturday and Sunday, and she’s looking forward to her first meetings with senators of both parties,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates told the Washington Examiner . The four meetings will be conducted in person.

BIDEN NOMINATES KETANJI BROWN JACKSON TO SUPREME COURT

Democrats are hopeful to confirm Jackson to the highest court by April 8, before a scheduled two-week break, and the odds are likely in their favor if all 50 members are united. Democrats also have Vice President Kamala Harris's tiebreaking vote.

Jackson's nomination has also spurred dark money groups on both sides of the aisle to launch ad campaigns for and against her confirmation. Demand Justice, a left-wing group, announced a $1 million ad campaign to call on senators to “urge them to move quickly to confirm” her. Meanwhile, the right-leaning Judicial Crisis Network has spent nearly $2.5 million on ads seeking to attack Democrats and the president's nominee.

But Biden's party might not be as hard-pressed to garner GOP support in its efforts to confirm Jackson, as Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Lindsey Graham voted last year to confirm her to the D.C. appeals court.

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson to learn more about her qualifications as a jurist, her judicial temperament and philosophy, and discuss issues important to Alaskans," Murkowski told the Washington Examiner , noting that she has been clear that "previously voting to confirm an individual to a lower court does not signal how I will vote for a Supreme Court justice."

Additionally, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney also signaled he is "open" to voting for Jackson to the Supreme Court in a statement to CNN.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Her nomination and her confirmation would or will be historic. And like anyone nominated by the president of the United States, she deserves a very careful look, a very deep dive," Romney said. "And I will provide fresh eyes to that evaluation, and hope that I will be able to support her in the final analysis."

Jackson's nomination follows the announcement of Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement last month, which he plans to fulfill after the end of the present Supreme Court session this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Democrats#The U S Court Of Appeals#The D C Circuit#Republicans#The White House#The Washington Examiner#Justice#Judicial Crisis Network#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson admits that his support of Russia was wrong, blames Biden and Harris

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson admitted that he has been wrong about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This comes after weeks of the Fox News opinion host supporting Russia and defending Russian President Vladimir Putin. Besides defending Putin, Carlson has said on multiple occasions that the U.S. should side with Russia and even said he was rooting for them in the eventual conflict that Russia itself started. Carlson was apparently surprised by Russian aggression.
POLITICS
NBC News

Trump left Biden a NATO mess. Now he wants to take credit for the alliance's strength.

As the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, it's important to remember how we got here. Russia's interference in the 2016 election played a part in giving us Donald Trump's presidency, which ultimately weakened the U.S.’s position on a global scale. Considering Trump's actions in office, his recent claim that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly" is ridiculous, to say the least.
POTUS
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy