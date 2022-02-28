ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Kentucky inmate honored for actions during deadly tornado

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alicia Patton
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6lZp_0eRYPKSZ00

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. ( WKRN ) — An inmate in Western Kentucky was honored for his heroic actions during the deadly December tornadoes that killed 76 Kentuckians .

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office presented an award to inmate Marco Sanchez who was on work detail at a candle factory on Dec. 10, 2021, in Mayfield when a tornado ripped through the building, killing eight inside.

Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses at the candle factory reported an inmate at the candle factory site worked tirelessly that night to pull victims from the rubble and offer aid to those that were injured despite suffering from a broken leg and cracked ribs.

A volunteer firefighter transported Sanchez to the emergency room with several other injured people. After his release, Sanchez spotted a trooper at the hospital, told the trooper he was an inmate and attempted to turn himself in. However, amid the chaos that night, the trooper was not in a position to take Sanchez into custody, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

Average gas price jumps 10 cents over 2 weeks to $3.64

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said Sanchez then learned that the jail had been destroyed and took a shuttle bus to a shelter. After arriving at the shelter, Sanchez was able to contact jail staff and was later taken back into custody, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

Several community leaders held a ceremony for Sanchez acknowledging his heroic and honest actions that night. Sanchez will be released from the Graves County Restricted Custody Center on March 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

Parkin, Arkansas mayor’s children accused of arson

PARKIN, Ark.– Two children of the mayor of Parkin, Arkansas, one of whom worked for the fire department, are accused of conspiracy to commit arson. Cross County Sheriff David West confirmed to WREG siblings Sean and Alesha Patterson are both facing arson-related charges including conspiracy to commit arson, reckless burning and criminal mischief. At the […]
PARKIN, AR
FOX 16 News

Officer shoots armed 18-year-old in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that injured an 18-year-old Thursday afternoon. According to the Helena Police Department, one of the state agencies were trying to serve a warrant to a suspect on Walnut Street when the suspect pointed a gun at them. One of the officers then […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Graves County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Graves County, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Western Kentucky#Wkrn#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy