It seems that from the moment we set off, everyone in Australia plumb forgot how to drive. A few hours in, we find a truck on its side, blocking the mountain pass and forcing us to backtrack down the entire mountain to pick another way through. This rather sets the tone from there on, with countless accidents and maddening delays. About 10 hours after we set off, we very nearly end the entire trip with a bang when a row of lights leaps into view from behind an escarpment. After kicking the brake pedal with enough force to take a door clean off its hinges, we inch our way towards the glow. It reveals a truck jackknifed across the road, its trailer over just far enough to prise an oncoming car open like a tin can.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO