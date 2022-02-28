ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis lawmaker apologizes for suggesting Black students lack ‘respect for learning’

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top Republican Indiana legislator on education policy has apologized for comments suggesting Black students don’t perform better academically because they lack “respect for learning.”

House Education Committee Chairman Bob Behning of Indianapolis made the remark last week while pointing out that just 30 out of 1,000 Black students in the Indianapolis Public Schools system passed both the English and math portions of the state’s ILEARN standardized exam last year. He said many factors could be involved, saying “poverty impacts that for sure, having a respect for learning.”

Behning apologized Monday in a statement to The Indianapolis Star. A leader of the Indianapolis Urban League called the remark “offensive.”

Comments / 35

Hawker
4d ago

When I was in school almost all the Black girls 👧🏾 in my classes scored at the top of the class every time! Very smart!

Reply
14
pete perkins
4d ago

Thanks to Barack, he's made everything Racist, including education. Today Blacks feel that an education is the White Man's education. Refuse an education and you rebel against the White man.

Reply(1)
13
Neal Evans
3d ago

I believe that this is the first time in the United States history that we have gone backwards instead of forwards in the struggle to end racism. Every time a person posts a callus or condescending message, it disrespects all those who worked so hard for equality. . Instead of adding fuel to the flames of racism, I beg you to try harder. Keep your ego and emotions in check.Live by the Golden Rule. and remember, a racist is one conversation away from change. ONE interaction can change a person. So dont throw away your interactions, use them to foster love and respect.Move forward.. The United States of America depends on every one of us

Reply
3
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Ap#Republican#House Education Committee#Ilearn#The Indianapolis Star#Fox 59
