Basketball

Second-Chance Points — FCIAC Tournament Quarterfinals

By Dave Ruden
therudenreport.com
 2 days ago

On the latest episode of Second-Chance Points, co-host Mike Walsh and I break down the four FCIAC Tournament...

therudenreport.com

Comments / 0

Marshall News Messenger

Bulldogs advance with win over Wildcats

HALLSVILLE – Jefferson’s Kenneth Ross dropped 23 points to lead his Bulldogs to a 57-47 win over the Waskom Wildcats in the 3A Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday night at Hallsville High School. The Bulldogs advance with an overall record of 25-10 while Waskom’s season comes to an end with...
HALLSVILLE, TX
KUTV

Boys & Girls 5A Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals

(KUTV) - The boys and girls 5A and 6A basketball tournaments hit the John M. Huntsman Center on the University Of Utah campus! Things start with quarterfinal round matchups as it all gravitates towards "Championship Saturday." Games will be broadcast beginning with the semifinal round on KJZZ-14, but first Adam Mikulich has highlights from four quarterfinal games to set things up.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Defending champion Neshannock stops Serra Catholic to return to Class 2A final

For the second consecutive season, Serra Catholic had its WPIAL championship hopes dashed at the hands of Neshannock. The third-seeded Eagles hung with the defending district champions for three quarters before the second-seeded Lancers pulled away in the fourth en route to a 41-23 triumph in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals at North Allegheny Monday night.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Neshoba Democrat

Lady Warriors one win away from state championship

The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors will play for the Class 4A Girls State basketball championship Thursday when they take on Tishomingo County at the Mississippi Coliseum. Choctaw Central, 27-4, defeated Newton County 49-43 Monday in the tournament semi-finals. Tishomingo, 29-3, defeated Past Christian 69-48 on their side of the bracket.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
The Telegraph

UTM erases 24-point deficit, but SIUE holds on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - With a 24-point lead late in the first half, the last thing the SIUE Cougars had on their minds was a nail-biter in Wednesday's Ohio Valley Women's Championship Tournament quarterfinal matchup with Tennessee-Martin. But UTM put together a rally in the second half and caught the Cougars late in the game. But thanks to the SIUE defense and a pair of free throws by Mikayla Kinnard with two seconds left, the Cougars held off the Skyhawks 86-84 in a thriller at the Ford Center in Evansville. SIUE's victory means the No. 7-seeded Cougars will advance to a quarterfinal game at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 3 Murray State, which had a first-round bye. UTM was seeded No. 6.
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Chances in Big Ten Tournament

Coming off a loss, the Ohio State basketball team needs to rally. They still have three games left on their schedule, but they are all at home. They have only lost one home game all year. That should help them get some confidence as the regular season winds down. Barring...
OHIO STATE
Salina Post

Lady Trojans take down Lyons to advance to sub-state semis

The Southeast of Saline girls basketball team took care of business in the opening round of the sub-state tournament defeating Lyons by a final score of 51-25. The Lady Lions wrap up their 2021-22 campaign at 6-15 while the Lady Trojans will advance to the sub-state semis for a third meeting with Beloit.
LYONS, KS
Hoops Rumors

Rival teams expect Tobias Harris to be available this summer

The Sixers explored potential trades involving Tobias Harris last month in case they had to clear cap room to sign James Harden in free agency, and those talks could result in a deal during the offseason, Brian Windhorst of ESPN says on his latest podcast. “I’ve talked to league executives...
NBA
The Oak Ridger

ORHS softball season begins March 14

The Lady Wildcats softball team kicks off the 2022 season with a district matchup at Powell at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14. First-year ORHS Softball Head Coach Lisa Shipley is no stranger to softball in Oak Ridge. The 2000 ORHS grad starred as a catcher for the Lady Wildcats before going on to play...
News4Jax.com

Boys basketball state semifinals: Bradford after title in Class 1A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys basketball state semifinals begin this week in Lakeland and four teams from the area are headed down there. A glance at Bradford, which plays in the Class 1A final four on Tuesday. Class 1A state semifinals. Bradford (14-10) vs. Hawthorne (11-4) When: Tuesday, 6...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

No. 3 Westover boys basketball team headed back to Final Four

ALBANY — The No. 3-ranked Westover boys basketball team is back in the Final Four for the second year in a row. The Patriots put on a show in the first half with accurate shooting, dominating rebounds and tough defense to build a 37-19 lead over sixth-ranked Jefferson (25-4) and then held off a late rally to win 63-55 in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals.
ALBANY, GA

