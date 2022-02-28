Second-Chance Points — FCIAC Tournament Quarterfinals

HALLSVILLE – Jefferson’s Kenneth Ross dropped 23 points to lead his Bulldogs to a 57-47 win over the Waskom Wildcats in the 3A Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday night at Hallsville High School. The Bulldogs advance with an overall record of 25-10 while Waskom’s season comes to an end with...
(KUTV) - The boys and girls 5A and 6A basketball tournaments hit the John M. Huntsman Center on the University Of Utah campus! Things start with quarterfinal round matchups as it all gravitates towards "Championship Saturday." Games will be broadcast beginning with the semifinal round on KJZZ-14, but first Adam Mikulich has highlights from four quarterfinal games to set things up.
Now at full strength, Ayersville will get its second shot at Antwerp as both Green Meadows Conference squads picked up district semifinal wins on Tuesday at ‘The Dawg Pound’ at Defiance High School. In the early contest, the No. 3 Archers (23-1) moved a win closer to their...
BAKER CITY — Freshman guard Landon Knox led four players in double figures with 16 points and No. 4-seeded Crosshill Christian handed No. 12 Riddle a 55-40 loss on Wednesday afternoon in a quarterfinal game of the Class 1A state boys basketball tournament at Baker High School. The Irish...
For the second consecutive season, Serra Catholic had its WPIAL championship hopes dashed at the hands of Neshannock. The third-seeded Eagles hung with the defending district champions for three quarters before the second-seeded Lancers pulled away in the fourth en route to a 41-23 triumph in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals at North Allegheny Monday night.
The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors will play for the Class 4A Girls State basketball championship Thursday when they take on Tishomingo County at the Mississippi Coliseum. Choctaw Central, 27-4, defeated Newton County 49-43 Monday in the tournament semi-finals. Tishomingo, 29-3, defeated Past Christian 69-48 on their side of the bracket.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - With a 24-point lead late in the first half, the last thing the SIUE Cougars had on their minds was a nail-biter in Wednesday's Ohio Valley Women's Championship Tournament quarterfinal matchup with Tennessee-Martin.
But UTM put together a rally in the second half and caught the Cougars late in the game. But thanks to the SIUE defense and a pair of free throws by Mikayla Kinnard with two seconds left, the Cougars held off the Skyhawks 86-84 in a thriller at the Ford Center in Evansville.
SIUE's victory means the No. 7-seeded Cougars will advance to a quarterfinal game at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 3 Murray State, which had a first-round bye. UTM was seeded No. 6.
Coming off a loss, the Ohio State basketball team needs to rally. They still have three games left on their schedule, but they are all at home. They have only lost one home game all year. That should help them get some confidence as the regular season winds down. Barring...
In sports, winning any kind of award is one of the highest possible honors, but having multiple people from the same team take home awards is something even more special.
The Sacred Heart and Bennington girls basketball teams will square off tonight in a win or go home sub-state quarterfinal at Bennington high school. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, who each come into sub-state at 11-9 in this 4-5 matchup. Both teams have...
Section’s 10 seniors have talked about playing for a state championship since they were sophomores and really long before that. The Lions will get that chance later this week. Third-ranked Section shot 64 percent from the field overall and blew out perennial title contender Lanett 81-58 in the Class...
Christian Hirak hadn’t wrestled since sixth grade before this season. But he sure made up for lost time the past three months when he finished third in the WPIAL Class 2A championships at 160 pounds. Now he heads to Peters Township on Friday and Saturday for the PIAA Class...
The Southeast of Saline girls basketball team took care of business in the opening round of the sub-state tournament defeating Lyons by a final score of 51-25. The Lady Lions wrap up their 2021-22 campaign at 6-15 while the Lady Trojans will advance to the sub-state semis for a third meeting with Beloit.
The Sixers explored potential trades involving Tobias Harris last month in case they had to clear cap room to sign James Harden in free agency, and those talks could result in a deal during the offseason, Brian Windhorst of ESPN says on his latest podcast. “I’ve talked to league executives...
The Lady Wildcats softball team kicks off the 2022 season with a district matchup at Powell at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14.
First-year ORHS Softball Head Coach Lisa Shipley is no stranger to softball in Oak Ridge. The 2000 ORHS grad starred as a catcher for the Lady Wildcats before going on to play...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys basketball state semifinals begin this week in Lakeland and four teams from the area are headed down there. A glance at Bradford, which plays in the Class 1A final four on Tuesday. Class 1A state semifinals. Bradford (14-10) vs. Hawthorne (11-4) When: Tuesday, 6...
ALBANY — The No. 3-ranked Westover boys basketball team is back in the Final Four for the second year in a row. The Patriots put on a show in the first half with accurate shooting, dominating rebounds and tough defense to build a 37-19 lead over sixth-ranked Jefferson (25-4) and then held off a late rally to win 63-55 in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals.
