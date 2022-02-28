ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The Most Exciting New And Upcoming Cars

By Adam Ismail
Jalopnik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat new car are you most looking forward to? That’s the question we...

jalopnik.com

24/7 Wall St.

Cars Americans Don’t Want to Buy

Throughout 2021, a shortage of computer chips caused disruptions in the production of new cars, resulting in slowing sales. Dealers face scant inventories, and sales in August 2021 were even lower than August of 2020 during the sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The average new car, throughout 2021, sat on a dealer’s lot […]
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CNET

2023 Nissan Z Is Here To Battle Toyota's Supra

It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as wonderful as ever, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. And now, as seen in the automaker's star-studded Super Bowl LVI ad, this 2023 Nissan Z should give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale this spring.
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Only Picked Two Satisfying Pickup Trucks

Pickup trucks can be hard to get right in some instances, but Consumer Reports picked two that did just that. The 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty and the 2022 Honda Ridgeline impressed the experts at CR and owners. Consumer Reports found the 2022 Ford F-350 pickup truck satisfying. When it...
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Just Picked the 2022 Best Crossover SUVs

The crossover SUV market is hotter than ever. There is a gang of models and trims for every need your family requires. Consumer Reports just revealed its Top 10 Best Crossover SUVs for 2022. Not surprisingly, the 2022 winners are new vehicles never before seen on this list. There is also a new listing we’ll get to later.
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Checks Out The First Turbocharged Car In America

While electrification is the next big thing in the automotive world, manufacturers are still heavily investing in turbocharging. The Porsche 911 Turbo may soon benefit from an all-new revolutionary turbocharging system that's currently being developed by the brand. Traditionally, carmakers in the USA still employ a good old-fashioned supercharger to get more power out of their V8s but some icons opted for the now widely accepted forced induction system back in the day.
gmauthority.com

Chevy Near Bottom Of The Pack In Consumer Reports Automotive Brand Rankings

General Motors’ mass-market brand Chevrolet ranked near the bottom of the pack in a recent Consumer Reports analysis of major active automotive brands. Consumer Reports this week published a ranking of vehicle brands from best to worst, which was based on an overall score that it assigned to each brand. This overall score was based on the publication’s own road test scores for a brand’s various vehicles, along with predicted reliability as well as owner satisfaction based on responses from past owner surveys. A vehicle’s safety score from institutions like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety was also taken into account when assigning brand scores. Additionally, a separate “Green” score was applied to brands based on the number of eco-friendly vehicles it offers.
Fox News

Consumer Reports says these are the best and worst car brands

America's automakers have some homework to do. The 2022 edition of the Consumer Reports car brand report card finds six mainstream Japanese brands in the top 10 and the highest American brand, Buick, in 11th place. Subaru received the highest overall score, which combines the results of first-hand testing by...
Fast Company

Rivian apologizes for trying to upcharge preordered SUVs and trucks

Rivian Automotive is apologizing to customers and walking back its price hikes on existing preorders of its electric vehicles, which earlier this week the company said would cost up to $20,000 more than buyers were originally quoted. The price hikes, rolled out on Tuesday, spurred immediate outrage from consumers. The...
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Best Trucks For 2022 Is Disappointing

Consumer Reports has released its Best 2022 Trucks, and it’s disappointing. We say that because the top trucks in both the compact and full-size categories don’t score exceptionally well. And some of the traditionally popular trucks sometimes score alarmingly low according to the consumer service. The midsize or...
MotorBiscuit

These Are the 6 Most Influential Japanese Cars Ever Made

Cars today are very similar. They follow the same design principles and feature much of the same technology. The technology, engineering, and designs have been refined over the years to produce more reliable, more efficient, and more comfortable vehicles. Those characteristics often come at the cost of innovation. Tried and true technology is more reliable than experimental ideas.
MotorBiscuit

The 3 Best 2022 SUVs That Can Last 200,000 Miles

One of the most sought-after features in an SUV is that it lasts a long time. After all, what’s the point of spending tens of thousands of dollars on something that’s going to clunk out after a couple of years? These SUVs have the reputation of lasting a long time. If you’re in the market for a new SUV, check out these three SUVs that last the longest.
