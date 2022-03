Any Kohl's fans out there? If so, today is the last day to get your hands on select products from Kohl's for an extra 20% off when you use the promo code EXTRA20. During this sale you can save on products from home essentials to travel gear. But if this deal doesn't speak to you, there are two more that might. One deal is exclusively for babies: Until Feb. 27, save up to 50% off Carter's clothing, up to 30% off for baby gear and more. The last deal is baked into individual categories, but when you shop you'll see a BOGO deal where you buy one and get one 50% off.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO