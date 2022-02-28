ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

School mask mandate to end in California, Oregon, Washington

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5dWP_0eRYODtB00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks as part of new indoor mask policies the Democratic governors of all three states announced jointly on Monday.

“With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance,” the governors said in a statement.

The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at most indoor places in California starting Tuesday and at schools on March 12, regardless of vaccination status. In Washington and Oregon, all the requirements will lift on March 12.

Federal mask requirements will still apply in high-risk indoor settings such as public transportation, airports and taxis. Rules for other high-risk indoor settings could also vary by state.

The milestone, two years in the making, comes as much of the country relaxes public health orders, including school mask mandates, in an effort to restore normalcy and boost economic recovery as Americans learn to live with the virus.

New CDC guidelines offer many Americans a break from masks

“Two years ago today, we identified Oregon’s first case of COVID-19,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in the statement. “On the West Coast our communities and economies are linked. Together, as we continue to recover from the Omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic.”

Earlier this month, California became the first state to formally shift to an endemic approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.

Newsom has come under growing pressure from Republicans and other critics to ease the school mandate, which has increasingly become a polarizing issue among parents in California.

While many parents still support wearing masks in schools, others have questioned why it’s necessary when they no longer are required to do so in supermarkets and elsewhere. On Feb. 15 California ended an indoor mask requirement for vaccinated people, but at that time left the rule in place for the unvaccinated and for schoolchildren.

Starting Tuesday in California, masks will no longer be required but “strongly recommended” for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings. The same shift will apply to K-12 schools and childcare facilities starting March 12, the statement said.

A handful of California school districts have already dropped mask mandates for students in recent weeks in open defiance of the state mandate.

The West Coast announcements come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased the federal mask guidance Friday, essentially saying the majority of Americans don’t need to wear masks in many indoor public places, including schools.

The new CDC guidance bases recommendations for restrictions such as masking on a new set of measures, with less focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals. Under the new system, the CDC said that more than 70% of Americans live in places where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals and therefore can stop wearing masks in most indoor places.

The CDC had endorsed universal masking in schools regardless of virus levels in the community since July, but it now recommends masks in schools only in counties at high risk.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said health officials will announce new guidance for schools next week to give them time to prepare.

“Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks,” he said. “As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

222 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 222 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 27 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,208 with 12,151 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi River hits mark barring most nearby construction

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River hit a mark on Friday that bars most construction work near levees and triggers frequent inspections of those levees. The river edged two-hundredths of an inch (half a millimeter) above the trigger — a depth of 11 feet (3.3 meters) at the gauge near the Corps’ New Orleans […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association to hold signature drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (MSCTA) will hold a signature drive in Ridgeland on Saturday March 12, 2022 and Sunday, March 13, 2022 to assist residents who would like the city to participate in the Medical Cannabis program. According to Section 30 of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, the governing authorities […]
RIDGELAND, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
Oregon Government
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Education
Local
Washington Health
Local
California Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
California Government
WJTV 12

Invasion of Ukraine affecting daily lives of Americans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected everything from gas prices to grocery prices. Mississippians said they’ve bee feeling the pinch in their pockets for a few weeks. “I can’t afford gas to go back and forth, so I walk and ride a bicycle,” said Chris Odom, who lives in Jackson. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi teacher pay raise bill heading to negotiations

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers will negotiate a final version of a bill to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The House and Senate passed separate plans several weeks ago provide raises of at least $4,000 a year. On Wednesday, the Senate passed an updated bill that would give teachers an average $4,700 raise […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Gavin Newsom
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor lifts mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, March 4, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba lifted the city’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions. The mayor made the decision after consulting with the city’s COVID-19 Task Force. “All restrictions previously implemented through any (order) related to face coverings are hereby lifted in their entirety,” the order reads. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson health center to offer health screenings in March

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host Spring Bling Health Screenings March 14-18, 2022. The screenings will take place at all Jackson Hinds locations and will be provided to all children up to the age of 18. All insurances will be accepted. The visit will include: Dental Screening Nutrition […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Average gas prices in Mississippi up $1.10 from March 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Average gas prices in Mississippi have jumped nearly 20 cents from Thursday, March 3 to Friday, March 4. According to AAA, the current average is $3.518. On Thursday, the average was $3.376. Last year, the average gas price in Mississippi was $2.417. Here’s a look at the average prices in Jackson: […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Districts#Ap#Democratic#Americans#Omicron#Republicans
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctor convicted in $1M tax evasion case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi doctor was convicted of tax evasion in an Oxford court this week after federal prosecutors say he failed to pay almost $1 million in tax debt. Dr. Kevin L. Crandell of Golden, Mississippi was an emergency room physician making $30,000 to $40,000 a month, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

JSU alum helps launch world’s most powerful telescope

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University (JSU) alum helped play a significant role in the launch of the world’s most powerful telescope, which can peer back 13.5 billion years. Douglas J. Williams II, 26, said he’s eagerly awaiting images of the universe that have never been seen before. The College of Science, Engineering […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi House passes bill to ban critical race theory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi House passed legislation (SB 2113) that would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 public schools and in the state’s public universities and community colleges. After several hours of debate, the House passed the bill 74-43. After the passage of the proposal, House Democrats met […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man volunteers to help aid Ukraine

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. — The call to help Ukrainians as they defend their homeland from Russian invasion has been heard by a 23-year-old North Mississippi man. Just days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Wesley — who asked us to use just his first name for his security — decided to put his boots on the ground […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

ADKINS AVE FIRE: Latest updates and evacuations

10:00 PM UPDATE: BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is under a state of emergency and a burn ban after a now 1,000-acre fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate. A combination of dry air, little rain and Hurricane Michael debris have made our area a breeding ground for wildfires. Officials said they […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Wide load restriction in place for State Route 590

JONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a wide load restriction for State Route 590 in Jones County. According to MDOT, no wide loads more than 10 feet will be permitted from Friday, March 4 until Friday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m. The restriction for State Route 590 […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy