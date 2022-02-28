ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Florida teacher accused of breaking 3-year-old girl’s femur

By Cody Long
 4 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A teacher has been arrested after allegedly breaking a three-year-old girl’s femur.

Samantha Forester is charged with aggravated child abuse.

Woman charged with DUI after crashing truck with kids inside

The arrest report does not state where she was a teacher nor does it say if it’s a public or private school in the county.

A witness said the child’s dress got wet and while Forester was changing the girl’s clothes, she heard a loud pop. At that time, she called for staff to come in and someone took the girl to Sacred Heart Hospital. The incident happened in a bathroom where there are no cameras.

The child’s mother said she is a registered nurse and works overnight. She got off of work at 7:30 a.m. and dropped the girl off at school. She said she was asleep when she received a call from Forester who’s the girl’s teacher. The mother doesn’t believe her child’s leg just popped and said it takes a lot of force to break a femur also known as the thighbone.

Forester was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail.

