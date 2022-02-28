Kvaran: Everyone should get forum in Sun City

There certainly has been a lot to respond to in the Opinions section of the paper these days.

The letter that seemed to suggest that adding the Bible to school curricula would increase our historical literacy, for example.

But that’s not what has been bothering me. It’s that I believe three times in the last week or two I have read some version of Pamela Anderson’s remark (“Says writer should check out Google” Feb. 7) that she was “disappointed that the Sun City West Independent chose to publish....”

Folks, the whole point of freedom of speech and Freedom of the press is that everyone should get a forum to present their ideas. Outright lies. misguided opinions, crazy, hazy half-baked theories — all of these are what make up public discourse today and I for one am glad that the paper does choose to print them all.

I mean, if the paper did not print all the crank letters, where would that leave mine?