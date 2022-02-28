ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

EVE Online releases its January econ report and discusses Friendship Week in latest video

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike clockwork, EVE Online has assembled its economic report for January 2022, with “continued iteration” of its data formatting but still no shortage of charts and graphs for industry-minded players to ogle. Fellow blogger Wilhelm Arcturus of...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Valorant March 1 Patch 4.04: Full Notes Detailed

The latest patch for Valorant is here. We've detailed every update coming in Patch 4.04. Riot Games has revealed the latest round of updates and changes heading to Valorant, and it's a pretty big one. Featuring a number of Agent updates, map changes, and morem this round of patches is sure to keep things running smoothly.
VIDEO GAMES
Complex

Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for March 2022

For the first time in 2022, the monthly video game round-up is stacked, with next-gen showcases, expansive DLC content, and an anticipated Nintendo tentpole, starring the roundest, hungriest hero to ever descend from Dream Land. We also have the return of WWE 2K. After the disastrous launch of WWE 2K20,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Eve Online#Econ#Video Game#The Ancient Gaming Noob#Ess#Pulse#The Eve Academy
Digital Trends

Horizon Forbidden West collectibles guide

We didn’t know what to expect when Guerrilla Games, previously known for its work on the FPS Killzone franchise, announced that its next game would be an open-world, third-person action RPG. The fact that it was set in a post-apocalyptic world where robotic dinosaurs faced off against primitive humans wielding bows and spears was enough to get people interested, though, and the resulting game, Horizon Zero Dawn, was a smash hit. There were a few rough edges, but it had just about everything players wanted in a new open-world experience.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
SlashGear

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Trailer Reveals Monstrous Mystery

A new trailer for "Destiny 2: The Witch Queen" has dropped, bringing with it some exciting developments in the game's ongoing story. Chief among these developments is a big mystery which looks to be part of the main narrative throughout the next expansion. As the trailer opens, Guardians are advised that the Witch Queen has stolen the light and has sent hordes or her Risen Hive to take down every Guardian that they can.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Latest Elden Ring trailer reveals new gameplay details ahead of this week’s release

Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike, and fans of FromSoftware games will finally be able to get their hands on it this week.The game comes from the minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki, famous for the hugely popular Dark Souls and Bloodborne games, and George RR Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, who helped develop the game’s backstory. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the game’s launch since it was first announced in 2019.Now with Elden Ring just on the horizon, Bandai Namco have released a new overview trailer going into detail of what...
VIDEO GAMES
Seekingalpha.com

Activision postponing 2023 'Call of Duty' release - report

Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) will postpone next year's annual release of Call of Duty - the perennial best-seller that gets an updated version every holiday season, Bloomberg reports. The company has released a game in the lucrative series annually each year since 2005. A new CoD is still set to be released...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Ghostrunner Project Hel DLC resurfaces with a look at its new playable character

Slipgate Ironworks and One More Level's cyberpunk action-platformer Ghostrunner is back with a new round of DLC: Ghostrunner Project Hel. The frenetic first-person action game made a splash in 2020 with its slick cyberpunk aesthetics, and in a newly revealed trailer (via Polygon), we come face to face once more with Hel, the second boss character originally seen in the base Ghostrunner campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Betrayal at House on the Hill's New Edition Includes 50 New Haunts

The classic board game Betrayal at House on the Hill is getting a brand new edition with all-new haunts. Last week, Avalon Hill revealed they were publishing a new edition of Betrayal at House on the Hill, a horror-themed game in which players work together to explore a mysterious house until one turns traitor. Earlier this week, pre-orders went live for the new edition, which revealed several new details about what's changed in the game. Most notably, Betrayal at House on the Hill will feature 50 new haunts along with a new system to determine which haunt is selected during the game.
HOBBIES
d1softballnews.com

The Ascent RPG action will be unleashed on PS5 and PS4 after its Xbox exclusive: date and trailer

Neon Giant wants to bring its video game to the largest number of users and today opens reservations on Sony consoles. Curve Games and Neon Giant They put an end to about two months of rumors and confirm the launch of The Ascent on PS5 and PS4 for this March 24ththus allowing PlayStation users to enjoy the successful RPG with a cyberpunk setting. In addition, reservations for the video game are opened today, having incentive one RPEG 33 rocket launcher with a unique laser sight in blue.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ fixes audio-related crashes on PC

CD Projekt Red has released a new hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC. Sharing yesterday (February 28) in a new Twitter post, the developer confirmed that a new audio hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed out for all PC players. As the developer explained, the small patch addresses audio...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Overlord Season 4 Reveals Plans for New Special

In a sea of Isekai stories, Overlord is able to set itself apart by introducing a world wherein the main character isn't just a villain, but a giant skeleton sorcerer to boot. With the first three seasons diving into this unique series that sees a normal otaku stepping into the shoes, a fourth season has been confirmed for this year and a special event will see some of the biggest stars of the series preparing fans for the arrival of the anime adaptation of the Holy Kingdom Arc.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy