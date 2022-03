HENDERSON, Nev. -- No doubt there's been a certain Patriot Way about the manner in which new Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has built his coaching staff. Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo followed McDaniels from New England to Southern Nevada. Same with offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was in New England from 2009-15. So yeah, with Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler having cut his personnel teeth in New England and with the start of the NFL league year around the corner, it makes sense to look at which pending Patriots free agents could be potential targets for the Raiders' regime, right?

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO