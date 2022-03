PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles descend on the NFL combine in Indianapolis this week holding three first-round picks, opening up all sorts of possibilities. They could offer up the bulk of their draft cache to make a serious run at a veteran quarterback such as Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson. They could chase after a star receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith. They could package some picks to move up and snag a blue-chip prospect like Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, or push picks back to 2023 as a failsafe in the event Jalen Hurts is not the answer at quarterback.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO