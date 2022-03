Even after Nas stated hip-hop is dead years ago, the genre continues to live on, evolve and prosper in ways that outpace its humble beginnings. As time goes on, new names, music from established acts and sounds push hip-hop forward. Over the last few years, there have been plenty of strong rap albums, each with different interpretations of the art form. Creating a good project is difficult, but in reality, it all starts with one excellent song, then building off that. If there's one thing that the albums highlighted here have in common, it's that they all have at least one great song. XXL highlights one great song from great hip-hop albums in recent Memory, giving them the love they truly deserve.

