A look at Auburn's wide receiver position before spring practice
By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
4 days ago
Here is the case for every Auburn wide receiver on roster.
The Tigers' wide receiver room has been struggling for a couple of seasons now.
Since the departure of Seth Williams, Eli Stove, and Anthony Schwartz, the receiver room has struggled with consistency. Drops and lack of focus were major issues last season, leading to the firing of receivers coach Cornelius Williams just four games into the season.
Now, Auburn enters 2022 with even less than they did in 2021, with lead receiver Kobe Hudson as well as Ja'Varrius Johnson (who may end up returning.
Here is a look at every receiver on Auburn's roster that could make a case for a starting job as we head into spring practice.
