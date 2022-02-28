ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAREER SEARCH: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is Hiring

By JayCee
 8 days ago
If you are in need of a new career, one option looks like it is much more than just a job.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office official Facebook page posted a video that talks about the positions available at their agency.

When we think about jobs available in law enforcement, most of us envision a badge, a gun, a police cruiser, and a uniform. This video shows that careers in law enforcement can be much more than the stereotypical images conjured when the topic is mentioned.

Before we get too far into this topic, allow us to save some of you some time: if you are considering a job with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, you need to know this.

To be considered for employment, applicants must be at least eighteen (18) years of age and must possess a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, honorable discharge (if prior military), and no record of felony convictions. - Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

The agency also listed additional "disqualifiers" on its website. To see those, click here.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office via YouTube

Of course, the most visible employees of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department are the officers that patrol the streets. The iconic green-and-whites that respond to traffic incidents, fires, domestic disputes, and crimes are usually a very welcomed sight to those in need, and a reason to hide for the ne'er-do-wells.

We see them daily, but we don't see the support group that keeps those officers (and vehicles) on the road.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has an actual "office", with employees that take care of a wide range of duties. From clerical and bookkeeping positions to corrections and medical staff. Are you a nurse or do you have your LPN? Are you an accountant or have your CPA? Those are all positions that help the LPSO complete its mission.

As a matter of fact, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office employs over 800 people, and it seems that they are passionate about what they do. Watch:

If you are interested in a new, rewarding career with great benefits, take a look at what the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has available.

As of the time of publication, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has openings for:

via Facebook

CORRECTIONS DEPUTY

In this career, you take first line responsibility for the care, custody, and control of offenders. Other duties and responsibilities may include but are not limited to the following: participate in secure and safe inmate movements and activities, serve meals, provide security for housing areas, interact professionally with offenders and the public, conduct headcounts, and other duties as assigned by a supervisor.

Hours: 6 am to 6 pm or 6 pm to 6 am (rotating each month), Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday (off all other days in a 2 week period). - LPSO

via Facebook

SEARCH & RESCUE VOLUNTEER DEPUTY

As part of the LPSO Search & Rescue team, members are called upon in times of emergencies for missing subjects or recovery of items from our parish’s waterways. LPSO SAR is actively recruiting members who hold a current certification in the following areas: emergency medical technician, advanced-EMT, paramedic (one year total active service as a certified EMT or higher would be required), divers, drone pilot (FAA part 107), and other specialty trained areas related to search & rescue operations. Previous law enforcement experience is not required. - LPSO

via Facebook

BOOKKEEPER

Summary: Collects, documents and deposits all revenue received by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. Revenue may originate from Collections, Outside Employment, Records or other governmental entities. Handles all activities for various small funds. - LPSO

Do you have questions? Email the recruiter for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (recruiting@lafayettesheriff.com) or call (337) 236-5887.

