SUSD investigation finds no link between its tech, parent files

A Phoenix forensics company has all but scrubbed notions of inappropriate activity surrounding a Google drive associated with Scottsdale Unified School District officials, and whether anyone accessed the drive using district technology or computers.

The district’s internal investigation included results released by Loehrs Forensics in which details were cited about the electronic devices “as they relate to accessing the Google Drive folder of interest,” according to a four-page document sent by the company to the SUSD attorney Lori Bird on Feb. 16.

The audit looked at files between Nov. 18, 2021, and Jan. 23, 2022, for district computers issued to Superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel, board members Jann-Michael Greenburg, Zach Lindsay and Julie Cieniawski, both whose last names were misspelled in the document.

The investigation, which used forensic software and a “byte-for-byte search” was done looking for a specific identifying code that was tagged to a Google drive allegedly used by Greenburg and his father, Mark, to store information on parents who had been critical of the board member and the district.

“As a result of these searches, it is my expert opinion that no forensic evidence exists to support allegations that the email server or the personal devices were used to create, access, modify, or share the Google Drive folder with unique identifier 1RFzYZImmwucw2hv21NPCbauJ-76ujEws for all the reasons stated below,” cited the report by Loehrs Forensics expert Michele Bush.

Giving the dates when computers were issued to each person, reasons detailed ranged from the activities that revealed about “98,000 hits including email messages and email logs,” to forensic evidence showing thousands of emails sent and received by SUSD’s staff containing links to Google Drive folders that were being shared.

The report noted a forensic search throughout allocated and unallocated space on SUSD’s email server for all references to the specific Google Drive folder with the unique identifier, including the 98,000 references to Google Drive folders, but “revealed no hits within the date range of interest.”

That means that no district equipment was used to access the Google drive, according to Bush’s letter.

“As such, no forensic evidence was located that emails were exchanged using SUSD’s email server to share links to the Google Drive folder of investigative interest,” the report stated.

The drive, once publicized, drew instant backlash from parents identified within its documents, who called for the ouster of Jann-Michael Greenburg from the board. While he was removed as board president, he has refused to step down.

The Greenburgs have maintained the parents were not granted access to what was a private drive and content through their attorneys that parents altered the drive. Mark Greenburg has filed a lawsuit against one of the parents, Amanda Wray, and her husband regarding the privacy of the drive.

Kristine Harrington, SUSD communications and marketing director, confirmed the forensic audit’s results.

“The investigation found no evidence to support allegations that district resources were used to create, maintain or modify that drive,” Harrington said. “It was important to SUSD and to its 125-year standing in the community that the investigation was conducted by a credible, outside, independent forensics expert. The district takes very seriously its responsibility to follow the law and to be a good steward of public funds.”

Meanwhile, a community member and concerned parent remains uneasy about the findings.

“The investigation report fails to address the fact that what [Jann-Michael] Greenburg sent me was from an Apple computer ... which clearly shows he was in his SUSD email account at the time he was in the Google drive. The investigation report also fails to address how unredacted district emails made their way into the Google drive. This was a waste of taxpayer resources that got us no closer to the truth,” stated Kim Stafford.

Stafford was the parent who discovered the Google drive address in the background of an image Jann-Michael Greenburg sent during a lengthy email string between the two.