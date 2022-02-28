Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce awards postponed

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Business and Community Awards to December because of a lack of tickets sales to the Friday, March 4, event.

In a release, chamber Executive Director Roger Biede said the calendar of events in Florence is has been especially busy during first quarter of 2022.

“The Balloon Festival, the Home Tour, the Car Show and the upcoming Music Festival has given our town many choices of activities to do, and unfortunately the business awards were a causality of the excess,” Biede said.

He added that in order to “give our recipients the proper attention and recognition they deserve we have decided to move our event to a date that will stand by itself, Dec. 8.”

The chamber will continue to accept nominations for Citizen, Volunteer and Youth of the Year and votes for nominations for its business awards.

Last year’s winner with a chamber description were:

Citizen of the Year - Michelle Cordes

“Michelle is the ultimate Florence resident. She has championed the cause of many small businesses on Main Street while continuing to support the area she lives in — Anthem. One of the true heroes that have tried to work with both sides of the Gila to bring us together as one. She is often seen on Main Street volunteering her time at one of the local businesses or supporting one of the town events. She is a voice for all Florence on the town council and will often speak up for her constituents.”

Volunteer of the Year - Jose Maldonado

"Jose has been instrumental in the reimagining of the American Legion. Under his command, it turned from a slowing, decaying bar on Main Street to a viable, nice place to visit. As a volunteer, he spends endless hours working to make the Legion a place that makes our veterans can be proud."

Youth of the Year - Reece Rimmer

“Reece is a true asset to the Town of Florence. She is very active in student council and National Honor Society and leads on her soccer and volleyball teams while still working full time in a downtown business. She is an active participant in the betterment of Florence and is respected by many in the community.”

Small Business of the Year - Bucks 4 Style

“Bucks 4 Style is a true downtown gem. Residents and visitors alike are treated like family when they enter this amazing store and always leave with a smile. The owner Kim (Ehlebracht) is a true friend of everyone in Florence and is loved by all.”

Large Business of the Year - ACI Arizona Correctional Industries

“ACI is the go-to for all fabrication needs in Florence and a valued partner to the town. They have consistently supported the community in many special events and have donated labor, time and products to ensure that they were a success.”



Heartbeat of Florence – Florence Fudge Shop & Café

“Florence Fudge Shop is truly a landmark in the town of Florence. It’s a meeting place where people from all over Pinal County come together for an amazing sandwich, a salad or some delicious sweets. Teachers and law enforcement are given special love for their service with discounts.”