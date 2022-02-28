ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police identify 3 homicide victims found in a lot

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Police on Monday released the names of three people found dead in a vacant lot in south Phoenix last month.

All three were homicide victims and police said their investigation was ongoing.

Police said the three bodies have been identified as 28-year-old Herminio Perez Ramirez, 21-year-old Isauro Martinez Dominguez and 16-year-old Abimael Jimenez Morenos.

The bodies were discovered on Feb. 20 in Phoenix’s Estrella Village neighborhood.

Police said all three victims had obvious signs of trauma, but they have not released any information on how the three were killed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#South Phoenix#Jimenez#Ap
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
931
Followers
3K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy