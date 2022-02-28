Phoenix police identify 3 homicide victims found in a lot

PHOENIX (AP) — Police on Monday released the names of three people found dead in a vacant lot in south Phoenix last month.

All three were homicide victims and police said their investigation was ongoing.

Police said the three bodies have been identified as 28-year-old Herminio Perez Ramirez, 21-year-old Isauro Martinez Dominguez and 16-year-old Abimael Jimenez Morenos.

The bodies were discovered on Feb. 20 in Phoenix’s Estrella Village neighborhood.

Police said all three victims had obvious signs of trauma, but they have not released any information on how the three were killed.