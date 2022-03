Being a native of Killeen, I’ve never really visited Temple frequently unless I had doctor appointments, but now that I am employed here, I have been checking out the area and just wanting to familiarize myself with all that Temple, Texas has to offer. What I have realized is that Temple is a town of friendly folks and some fantastic local businesses that I can truly appreciate. I’m a big fan of small business owners, and Temple has some great ones.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO