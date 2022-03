UNC head coach Mack Brown made some new additions to his coaching staff heading into the 2022 season, which included the hiring of Gene Chizik and Charlton Warren. Chizik, who recently spent time as an analyst for ESPN, is no stranger to working at UNC. He served as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator for 2015 an 2016, and he now returns as a co-defensive coordinator in 2022 working under Brown. Though Chizik took a break from coaching after his last stint as UNC’s defensive coordinator, he’s also notably served as Auburn’s head coach, Iowa State’s head coach, Texas’ co-defensive coordinator and more.

