The Cleveland Browns have used their franchise tag on former Miami Hurricanes tight end David Njoku, which means he will absolutely be with the team for the 2022 campaign. The former Hurricane does not have jaw dropping stats while playing for the Browns. But that has more to do with Cleveland’s smash-mouth style offense than it has to do with Njoku’s capabilities. With his six-foot-four 264-pound frame, he is easily a prime target for quarterback Baker Mayfield in the passing game. And with that size and strength, Njoku is a solid run blocking tight end when he’s on the field.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO