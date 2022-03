John Calipari is already bracing for a tough draw in the NCAA Tournament. With Selection Sunday now nine days away, Calipari took a break from previewing tomorrow’s game vs. Florida to share the one scenario he doesn’t want to see when the bracket comes out: Auburn, Arkansas, or Tennessee in Kentucky’s region. Per the Selection Committee’s guidelines, if the top four teams from the same conference are seeded No. 1 through No. 4, they must be placed in different regions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO