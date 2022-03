The ACC is set to lose many of its talented running backs to the NFL, but the league is still set to return plenty. Syracuse star Sean Tucker, the conference's leading rusher, is set to be back as well as several others who may have just touched the surface in 2021. One of those players is Clemson standout Will Shipley, as the five-star recruit from 2021 caught plenty of eyes during his freshman campaign.

