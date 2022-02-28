ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Chicks Announce 2022 Tour After 5-Year Break

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yjYO_0eRYHiAD00

After a five-year hiatus, The Chicks are going back out on tour this year. Check out all of the tour dates!

Grab your best pair of boots and relearn the words to “Not Ready to Make Nice.” Girl trio The Chicks are breaking their hiatus with a newly-announced summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour is traveling to cities on both the East and West coasts.

It begins on June 14 in St. Louis Missouri and ends on August 13 in George, Washington. The Chicks aren’t going back on the road alone, however. They are being joined by Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis for select performances.

“Excited to announce our 2022 tour!” the band’s post reads. “We can’t wait to see you all again!”

The 5-time Grammy-winning trio is ready to take back the spotlight. It is important to acknowledge The Chicks’ legacy since making their debut in 1989. Selling over 30.5 million albums, they are the “only female group to earn multiple RIAA diamond awards,” according to Billboard.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale For The Chicks Tour?

Tickets for The Chicks’ 2022 Summer Tour go on sale this Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster.

A percentage of each ticket sold also goes to a great cause. The girl band is partnering with reverb.org to spread awareness for environmental issues. This money will also make the tour more eco-friendly, focusing on best sustainability practices. This sounds like a good deal to us!

Full List of Tour Dates

Here’s the full list of tour dates for The Chicks tour:

6.14 | St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6.15 | Chicago, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6.19 | Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Music Center *

6.21 | Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center *

6.22 | Detroit, MI

Pine Knob Music Theatre *

6.24 | Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage *

6.27 | Cleveland, OH

Blossom Music Center *

6.29 | Syracuse, NY

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

6.30 | Hartford, CT

Xfinity Theatre *

7.2 | Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

7.5 | Boston, MA

Xfinity Center *

7.6 | Holmdel, NJ

P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

7.8 | Camden, NJ

Waterfront Music Pavilion *

7.9 | Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live *

7.12 | Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

at Walnut Creek *

7.14 | Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion *

7.16 | Alpharetta, GA

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

7.23 | San Diego, CA

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

7.25 | Los Angeles, CA

The Greek Theatre ^

7.26 | Los Angeles, CA

The Greek Theatre ^

7.29 | Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Bowl ^

7.30 | Mountain View, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

8.2 | Denver, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8.5 | Salt Lake City, UT *

USANA Amphitheatre

8.6 | Boise, ID

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

8.9 | Bend, OR

Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8.13 | George, WA

The Gorge Amphitheatre *

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Chicks Book Their First Post-Dixie Tour, With Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis as Guests

Click here to read the full article. The Chicks will finally get to take their new and improved moniker on the road this summer, as the trio finally will have the opportunity to tour behind their 2020 “Gaslighter” album, as they’d planned to that year before the pandemic intervened. Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis have been announced as opening acts for different legs of the outing. The two-month, 27-city tour will begin June 14 in St. Louis and wrap up Aug. 13 with a show at the legendary Gorge in Washington state. The’ll make a visit to the equally scenic Red...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
94.9 WMMQ

Ringo Starr Announces Summer 2022 All-Starr Band Tour

Ringo Starr is hitting the road with his All Starr Band this summer for a monthlong tour featuring longtime bandmates and the return of All Starr alum Edgar Winter. You can see the tour dates below. The band — which includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish...
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Share 2022 North American Tour Dates

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will embark on their previously announced North American tour in June, with the band opening for the singer. The road trip — which was originally scheduled for summer 2020 but twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic — starts in Vancouver on June 10 and ends in Edmonton on Sept. 17. Previously announced dates are on sale now, while most of the newly added U.S. tour dates go on sale to the general public on Feb. 25, and Canadian dates go on sale on March 4, all via Live Nation. (The June 18 show in Santa Barbara, Calif., is an exception, with tickets going on sale March 4 via AXS.)
MUSIC
Stereogum

Sigur Rós Announce North American Tour, Reunite With Keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson For New Album

Sigur Rós are currently writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013’s Kveikur, with keyboardist Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson rejoining the band for the first time in almost a decade. They’re going to debut some new songs during their newly announced world tour, their first in nearly five years, which will take them across North and Central America this spring/summer. Tickets will go on sale here at 10AM local time this Friday, February 25, and you can check out the first batch of dates below.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Griffin
Person
Jenny Lewis
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Was This the Worst Storyline of Season 9?

“NCIS” has seen major success over its 19 seasons, despite multiple fan-favorite character departures and a couple of less-than-satisfying storylines. However, in contrast to the regularly positive ratings we saw when season nine aired, one storyline left fans less than content, especially as it seemed to take a left turn straight into disaster. And not the kind we live for as “NCIS” fans.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Two Teenagers Arrested in Death of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ Star’s Son

Two teenagers were taken into custody this week in connection with the shooting death of Harley Shirley. He’s the son of Lizard Lick Towing star Ronnie Shirley. The Johnston Country Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina reported over the weekend that one person had died after a shooting during a memorial balloon release last Thursday. The memorial going on was in honor of Xavier Smith who was killed in a crash earlier this month. Smith’s family told law enforcement that after they heard shots ring out just outside their home, several men jumped into a car and drove away.
GARNER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Bank Arts Center#Red Rocks Amphitheatre#Live Nation#Billboard#The Chicks#Ticketmaster#Oh Riverbend Music Center#Budweiser Stage#Oh Blossom Music Center#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Hawaii Five-0’ Fans Think One Scene Was Too Much

Heartbroken fans thought that one Hawaii Five-0 scene was a complete failure that senselessly tortured one of their favorite characters. That scene took place during a Season 10 episode titled I ho’olulu, ho’ohulei ‘ia e ka makani. During the story, Danny Williams meets a woman at a bar who appears to be his soul mate.
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Introduces New Puppy

As any canine fanatic will tell you, a dog makes a home complete, and Home Town star Erin Napier is happy to announce that her house is full and happy. Earlier today, the home renovator announced that the Napiers added a new furry friend to their family. Previously, the Home Town star, unfortunately, lost their beloved dog, Baker, last year. Not surprisingly, their daughter, Helen, felt that there was the loss left a hole in the family that only a couple of paws could fill.
PETS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

415K+
Followers
43K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy