5-Star CB Tony Mitchell Visiting USC Next Month

By Scott Schrader about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A year ago USC appeared to be a school Elite 5-Star Safety Tony Mitchell from Alabaster (AL) would definitely visit at some point. In fact, last May 31 On3’s Hayes Fawcett released a list of schools Mitchell planned to visit in June. His USC visit date was set for June...

E! News

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
SOCCER
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Reports: Duke makes special request for NCAA tournament

Duke is already thinking about where it’ll play its NCAA tournament games. The Blue Devils reportedly made a special request to honor coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday. Duke requested to compete in the Midwest Regional, which is hosted in Chicago, according to multiple reports. That’s Krzyzewski’s home town, and it would allow him to coach there in his final NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jameson Williams: 'Nobody could run with me' at NFL Combine

Jameson Williams electrified Alabama Crimson Tide fans during his time in Tuscaloosa and every indication points to him becoming the next great wide receiver to take his talents from Nick Saban’s program and thrive in the NFL. Known best for his speed, Williams spoke to reporters in Indianapolis during...
NFL
CalSportsReport

Media Get It Right: Cal's Jayda Curry on Their All-Pac-12 Team

The media had a different opinion of Jayda Curry's status in Pac-12 women's basketball than the coaches did. The coaches' all-Pac-12 team released Tuesday did not include Curry as one of the 15 players on the all-conference team. She became the first player in history to lead the Pac-12 in scoring and not be named to the first-team all-conference squad. Curry was not the freshman of the year in the coaches vote either.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Malik Willis makes shocking admission about transferring from Auburn

Former quarterback of the Liberty Flames Malik Willis is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. And at the NFL combine, Willis reflected on his mindset as he headed to Liberty. In his last two seasons with the Flames, he has emerged as one of the nation’s better signal-callers in college football. But Willis rising up NFL draft boards was in danger in 2018 while he was a member of the Auburn Tigers.
NFL
On3.com

John Metchie reveals who will be next star of Alabama receiver room

As John Metchie prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft, Alabama is preparing to replace his production. As the Crimson Tide loses Metchie and teammate Jameson Williams, their receiving corps will look different in 2022. Still, Metchie is confident in the wide receivers who will step into bigger roles. According to...
NFL
