Señor Lechuga Small Batch Hot Sauce Sets

Food52
 9 days ago

Turning up the heat—big time. Hot. Flavor-packed. Clean. They’re all words you could use to describe the hot sauces from...

food52.com

NEWS CENTER Maine

Turning blueberries into BBQ sauce

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Anna Miller of the Schooner Ladona, which is part of the Maine Windjammer Association, is in the 207 kitchen sharing her recipe for blueberry barbeque sauce. Ingredients. 1 ¼ c apple cider vinegar. 12oz bottle blueberry beer. 3 c wild Maine blueberries-fresh or frozen.
Food52

Caramelized Leek Pasta

This weeknight pasta sits comfortably on the cusp of winter and spring. Slowly cooking the leeks coaxes out their sweetness, while lemon and basil make this creamy dish bright. A shot of fragrant dry vermouth is my favorite part: a little unexpected, and it completely complements the leeks’ subtle onion flavor. (If you don’t have it, swap in a dry white wine or simply use water instead.) And any pasta will work well here—I went for the little half-shell, half-tube lumache to catch the bits and pieces of the sauce, but grab your favorite shape or whatever you happen to have in the cupboard. —Meryl Feinstein, Pasta Social Club.
Food52

Mosser Bathing Beauty Dish

We’ve never seen a dish quite like this, and oh, do we have plans for it. From our friends at Mosser who brought us everyone’s favorite cake stand, the Bathing Beauty is made of hand-pressed glass and comes in the same candy colors you know and love. It makes for a winning soap dish in the bathroom, of course. Or? Keep it in the kitchen and fill it with condiments, candy, pistachios, and all sorts of other snacks.
Food52

andSons Chocolatiers Hollow Chocolate Easter Bunnies

Take a classic hollow chocolate bunny, jazz it up with a little help from a second-generation chocolatier, and what do you get? This extra-special Easter treat, of course. It’s the handiwork of the lead pastry chef at this Beverly Hills–based shop. There’s two sizes to snap up, and both are Valrhona 62% dark chocolate through and through. (We can’t get over those hand-painted hues.)
Food52

Could this be assembled the night before?

Until or unless sdbrango (recipe author) chimes in, I'd say yes to the middle of step 3. Store the half prepared egg cups overnight in fridge. Remove from fridge, bring to room temp ifvyou gave time, add eggs cook.
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
Food52

10 Budget-Friendly Costco Products With Cult Followings

Shopping at Costco is always an experience. Aside from the perks of membership-only deals and a literal warehouse’s worth of every grocery store item you can think of, there’s something to be said about buying the most beloved mainstream food and drink in bulk. But over the years,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Food52

how to use beeswax to line a mold

So funny! I just made caneles for the first time two days ago. Ive always bought them at my local French bakery and decided to try them at home. I bought a canele pan on Amazon because I didn’t want to fiddle with beeswax. It’s by Chefmade and it worked perfectly on the first try.
Food52

Winner Winner Cream of Mushroom Chicken Dinner

A Big Little Recipe has the smallest-possible ingredient list and big everything else: flavor, creativity, wow factor. That means five ingredients or fewer—not including water, salt, black pepper, and certain fats (like oil and butter), since we're guessing you have those covered. Inspired by the column, the Big Little Recipes cookbook is available now.
Food52

15 Breakfast Casserole Recipes Worth Rolling Out of Bed For

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical—they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven’t risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They’re also delicious. Who wouldn’t want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there’s French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I’m not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I’m here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
Food52

Why You Need a Kitchen Scale (& Which Ones to Buy)

My formative years in the kitchen make up the era I like to call “cooking B.S.,” or cooking before scale. And that’s the almighty kitchen scale because those years—excuse my language—were a load of B.S. They involved me slowly dripping honey into a 1 cup measure only to have a quarter of it get stuck inside, and tightly packing as much flour into that same cup because at the time, I was unaware of the spooning and leveling trick. Every time, I settled for bone-dry cake doorstops and a giant trove of dirty cups and spoons.
Daily Northwestern

Hot from the Oven: At Hecky’s BBQ, the secret is the sauce

This photo-audio story is a part of the Hot from the Oven series, a profile on local Evanston eateries to get a glimpse behind-the-scenes of their staff, clientele and history. Hecky’s Barbecue is an Evanston staple. Workers and customers detail the restaurant’s history and the secrets to its success: a...
Food52

5 Reasons You Absolutely Need a Bench Scraper in Your Kitchen

Your bench scraper has news for you: You're not using it enough. A bench scraper is one of those inexpensive kitchen essentials that lasts a lifetime and has a million uses, but is somehow one of the most underrated tools. I keep mine wedged between a plastic drawer divider tray and the side of the drawer, so it's easy to grab.
Food52

Everyone Loves Their Air Fryer—But How Does it Actually Work?

They’re all the rage in health-conscious circles for “frying” food without added oil, and anyone who loves all things crispy can’t get enough of theirs...but, err, what is an air fryer? It’s a question that might feel silly to ask since everyone from your grandmother to that super-popular food blogger is using one almost daily. But have no fear, plenty of “food people” have a hard time coming up with a definition. We're de-mystifying this ultra-popular kitchen appliance below.
Food52

SIN Reservoir Tabletop Planter

As each piece here is handmade to order, it may take up to three weeks to ship. (It's well worth the wait—trust us.) The Reservoir tabletop planter is inspired by the irrigation systems of the Bronze Age. But if you ask us? It reminds us of bringing home a fresh bouquet from the farmers’ market. Everything you see is handmade, from the cone with the drainage hole on the bottom to the holder that doubles as a drainage tray. Yours will have a one-of-a-kind speckle, all thanks to the ceramic clay it was crafted from.
Food52

A Simple Baking Cookbook That Isn't Basic

Fans of Benjamina Ebuehi know her for the complex treats she baked on the 2016 season of The Great British Bake Off (she finished as a quarterfinalist), but her newest cookbook is all about simple bakes. In A Good Day to Bake: Simple Baking Recipes for Every Mood, Ebuehi shares the creative, brightly flavored recipes she was known for on Bake Off and in her first book, The New Way to Cake, but with one big difference: She wrote most of it during lockdown in 2020.
hypebeast.com

Warren Lotas and TRUFF Come Together for a Limited Edition Hot Sauce

Known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, TRUFF has tapped streetwear figure Warren Lotas for a limited edition hot sauce release. The special collaboration sees Lotas offer his take on TRUFF’s iconic truffle hot sauce bottle. The Warren Lotas x TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce release features Lotas’ signature...
Food52

39 Kale Recipes That Make Bitter Beautiful

For all the times when you thought kale was just a bitter, dark green that was out to get you, these recipes will prove you wrong. I started eating kale at the early stages of the plant-based food culture that has since become second nature to so many home cooks. You may say, “Kelly, what’s the big deal? Real chefs and gardeners have known about, and adored, kale long before Whole Foods sold sweatshirts with its name printed on it like a university crewneck.” And you’d be right. But in my defense, I was ten years old when my mother put the biggest piece of raw kale on my plate, drizzled it with lemon juice, and called it a side dish. It was scary to look at and tasted offensive to my macaroni and cheese-driven palate. I don’t blame her! But I’ve since learned: there are actually delicious ways to enjoy kale.
