Video Games

Anthony Mackie’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Adaptation Set at Peacock

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe live-action adaptation of global video game phenomenon Twisted Metal has landed a home. The series, starring and executive produced by Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), is set for Peacock. Mackie’s John Doe is described as “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. As his...

