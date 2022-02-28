Previewing Michigan's offensive prospects at the 2022 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Jets coach Robert Saleh and most of his coaching staff will not be attending this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in person. Saleh and his coaches stayed back in New Jersey to self-scout and do film review on free agents as well as draft prospects. They lost valuable time doing that when they spent a week in Mobile, Alabama, coaching the Senior Bowl. They were able to see and get to know many of the draft prospects that week.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO