Recruiting: Longhorns News and Notes for Monday

By Justin Wells about 7 hours
 2 days ago
Inside Texas checks in with a handful of prospects and...

247Sports

Nebraska football: Casey Thompson 'the best one right now' in Huskers QB battle, OC Mark Whipple says

Nebraska's quarterback room has received an overhaul of sorts this offseason, landing a pair of noteworthy transfers in Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy. Mix those two names in with Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg, and Nebraska has options, though offensive coordinator Mark Whipple says Thompson is No. 1 as spring practice gets underway for the Huskers.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Georgia football: Ex-LSU transfer Arik Gilbert back with Bulldogs

Arik Gilbert returned to Georgia's football program, and is working with teammates ahead of spring practice, UGA Wire reports. Gilbert, who transferred from LSU in 2021, did not play last season after stepping away in August for personal reasons. Earlier this spring, Dawgs247 confirmed Gilbert re-joined the team and is working out with Georgia's early 2022 enrollees.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Texas State
Sacramento Bee

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite Texan Toviano Set to Return to Austin

With college football's 2021 season now officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Updated On3 Consensus has 20 5-Stars prospects from across the country

There have been many changes recently to the 2023 On3 Consensus recently as the college football recruiting world has turn its head towards a new class. Below are the 20 best prospects in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
NFL
#Recruiting#Longhorns News
On3.com

Texans may be forced into drastic decision on Deshaun Watson

Whether they like it or not, the Houston Texans may be forced to move disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson quicker than they’d like. Watson sat out the entirety of the 2021-2022 season while dealing with his current legal trouble. But before then, the former Clemson Tiger informed the Texans that he would like a trade and he will not play for them again.
NFL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

An NFL Team Reportedly Called About Patrick Mahomes Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be trading Patrick Mahomes, obviously, but that didn’t stop one NFL team from inquiring about it. According to a report from ESPN, the Washington Commanders called every NFL team about a trade for their quarterback – including the Chiefs and Mahomes. KansasCity.com...
NFL
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 2, QB Malachi Nelson

With the 2022 recruiting cycle all but wrapped up for most of the nation’s top programs, the recruiting world has turned its eyes towards to the class of 2023. With a bevy of notable quarterbacks, a geographic diversity among the nation’s top players and plenty of other notable storylines, the 2023 cycle is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory.
FOOTBALL
AthlonSports.com

Oklahoma Football: Newcomers to Watch for the Sooners

When it comes to the Oklahoma Sooners, there will be plenty of "new" in 2022. There's a new head coach, coaching staff, new starting quarterback, and many other new faces on the roster. Another new aspect for this program is that for the first time since the 2015 season, Oklahoma isn't the defending Big 12 champion.
NORMAN, OK
WGAU

Kirby Smart brought Georgia football to the top, now works to keep it there

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has taken Georgia to the top of the mountain, and already, the head coach and Bulldogs fans are learning how difficult it will be to stay there. The day after Georgia took down Alabama by a 33-18 count in the CFP Championship Game, Smart said the future of the program was upon him, pertaining aware these sorts of challenges were coming.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Texas extends offer to 4-star defensive lineman Gabriel Harris

Texas is the latest major program to enter the recruitment of Thomasville (Ga.) Valdosta defensive lineman Gabriel Harris, extending him an offer on Tuesday evening. Harris is the No. 163 overall prospect in the 2023 classs, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 23 defensive lineman and the No. 16 junior prospect in Georgia.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3.com

