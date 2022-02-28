Recruiting: Longhorns News and Notes for Monday

Whether they like it or not, the Houston Texans may be forced to move disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson quicker than they’d like. Watson sat out the entirety of the 2021-2022 season while dealing with his current legal trouble. But before then, the former Clemson Tiger informed the Texans that he would like a trade and he will not play for them again.

