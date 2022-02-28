ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Dominates Sunday Ratings While ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Returns With a Steady Number

By Jonathan Howard
 4 days ago
The Sunday night ratings are in and there were some strong performances with American Idol kicking off Season 20 with a big night of music.

It’s so hard to compete with a season premiere. That was true last night. The ABC singing competition has a lot to live up to this season. Being the 20th edition of the show, things are serious. Of course, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan return as judges. They are set on finding the next big thing.

When it was all said and done, over 6 million people watched the premiere and it held a 0.9 rating. That’s basically the same numbers they expected on Sundays last season. So, not much to complain about there. There were some other big returns as well on Sunday night.

Over on CBS, there was a big return with NCIS: Los Angeles coming back with a new episode. It was the first new release in seven weeks. Imagine that. Oh wait, we don’t have to we lived through it. It sucked! The drama got 5.4 million viewers and held a 0.5 in the demo. A solid night that folks will be happy about at CBS.

CBS is almost always dominated by 60 Minutes on Sunday nights. The news program pulled in 8.1 million and 0.6 in the demo. With ongoing tensions in Europe, there is a lot to keep up with and it seems that America tuned in to get all the info they needed.

After a big Sunday night, there is a lot of excitement for these shows moving forward. American Idol is likely going to lead the way. So, expect to see a lot of Luke, Lionel, and Katy.

‘American Idol’ Has Next Miranda Lambert if Luke Bryan Has Anything to Say About It

One of the best acts of the night was Huntergirl. That’s her performance name anyway. While she was up on the audition stage, the American Idol contestant was confident and impressive. Bryan immediately signaled that he had goosebumps to Katy Perry and the rest was just a formality really.

After performing Rascal Flatts’ hit song Riot and it was a riot. Bryan stood up and ran circles around her knowing he had just found something special. Or, she found him more like it. He had her move her capo to go up a half step higher. Then, she sang again and that’s when I personally realized the talent. Chills.

American Idol has had some major country music acts, especially female ones. Think Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood. Bryan seems to think that she is a new-age Miranda Lambert. If he is right then this is another star in the making.

