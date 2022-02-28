ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Dinner in Paris

By KEN MORRIS
Napa Valley Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently visited Paris and enjoyed a classic Parisian dinner, even during a pandemic. Yes, it was only traveling in my kitchen but an avalanche of memories and cooking was triggered by the recent purchase of "World Food: Paris" by James Oseland, with Jenna Leigh Evans. Quality journalism doesn't...

