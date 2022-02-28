ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Life: Its a week of NW Dance Project, Monster Jam, Odenkirk

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

MONDAY, FEB. 28

Events — As you plan your week, here are some upcoming events to consider:

• NW Dance Project world-premieres three works, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 4-5, by diverse choreographers Joseph Hernandez (Black/Latin/Indigenous), Ihsan Rustem (Turkey) and Yin Yue (Chinese).

For more: http://www.nwdanceproject.org.

• Monster Jam and their awesome trucks return to Moda Center, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6.

For more: http://www.rosequarter.com.

• Powell's Books brings in a lot of celebrities and authors to Portland, and on 7:30 p..m. Monday, March 7 at Revolution Hall it'll be Bob Odenkirk, of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" fame.

For more: http://www.revolutionhall.com.

What a pair — In a unique partnership, Friends of Columbia Gorge, which works to protect and enhance the Columbia Gorge experience, has teamed with Metropolitan Youth Symphony in a special education effort.

The students give voice to regional concerns about the impact of climate change and threat of wildfires to the Gorge through music at a March 6 concert at Newmark Theatre. The symphony plays a world premiere of Portland composer Andrea Reinkemeyer's commissioned piece for the symphony, "Smoulder." It was written in the years following the Eagle Creek Fire.

The Friends of Columbia Gorge has partnered with Portland Timbers and Maryhill Museum of Art in the past for special projects.

For more: http://www.playmys.org, http://www.gorgefriends.org.

Pink Martini — The famous band plans a tour that takes them to Mexico, across the United States and into Europe and Canada and elsewhere, starting later this month.

Meanwhile, it's presenting its full-length virtual concert recorded last summer from Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, featuring guest singer Ari Shapiro and the von Trapps, as well as the "Dream a Little Dream" virtual concert with Shapiro and Edna Vazquez.

For more: http://www.ourconcerts.live/pinkmartini.

Reser Center — The opening season for Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton has been announced, and it starts with a performance by five-part a cappella vocal ensemble Nobuntu on March 8 in commemoration of International Women's Day, and continues with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra on March 12 and the "Shine the Light: A Community Celebration" all day long for community members to visit the center on March 13.

The center has its own events schedule and presenters will also be putting on events there. They include BodyVox and Chamber Music Northwest, Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland Gay Men's Chorus, White Bird, PDX Jazz, Friends of Chamber Music, Portland Youth Philharmonic and more.

100th anniversary — The McMenamins Grand Lodge Hotel in Forest Grove turns 100 in March, and the hotel, which includes 90 rooms, a restaurant, four small bars, a movie theater, a spa and a heated pool, plans to throw a party on Saturday, March 5, with happy hour and live music all day, as well as beer and wine tasting. History tours start at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

In June, McMenamins is opening a new stage and concert series, Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove, with lawn space for 3,000 people.

