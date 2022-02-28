Man wins $10M lottery jackpot for the 2nd time

UNIONDALE, New York — A Long Island man has hit the jackpot with a $10 million scratch-off game win, and it’s not the first time he’s done it either.

Juan Hernandez claimed the $10 million prize from the New York Lottery on Tuesday. But, Hernandez said he’s, “still trying to spend the $10 million” that he won back in 2019.

In 2019, Hernandez won after playing the $350 million Cash Spectacular scratch-off game, according to the New York Lottery.

His most recent win came from a ticket that he purchased in Uniondale.

He opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $6,510,000.