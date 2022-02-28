ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘DWTS’ pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy plead for his safe evacuation from Ukraine

By Cassandra Stone
Motherly
Motherly
 8 days ago
Last week, Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd pleaded with her followers to pray for her husband, fellow DWTS alum Maks Chmerkovskiy, as he is currently stuck in Ukraine and trying to safely evacuate. Today, the wife and mama says she's "going through hell," but is grateful for the kindness...

Peta Murgatroyd
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
Motherly

Anderson Cooper adorably announces the birth of his second baby on-air

Viewers of Anderson Cooper 360 were treated to a delightful surprise announcement Thursday night—Anderson Cooper is now the proud father to baby number two!. He began the show by stating he wanted to share "some good news, which also happens to be very personal news," and revealed that his son Wyatt, 22 months, is now a big brother.
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
Ukrainian official who attended Russian peace talks mysteriously killed

A Ukrainian official who was present during the first peace talks between Ukraine and Russia was killed during a mission over the weekend. Ukraine confirmed the official was one of three spies who were killed, but did not say how, and media reporting said he was suspected of treason. The...
The intelligence community hits a grand slam. Now, it must help Ukraine win

The intelligence community has received extraordinary praise for its work on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. I rarely saw this offering of credit in my many decades of work as a CIA officer. Yet the praise is absolutely deserved. The Biden administration is also entitled to some applause. It "flooded the zone"...
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

