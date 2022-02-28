ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy Chandler Earns SEC Weekly Honors for Second Time

Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Vols point guard Kennedy Chandler has earned SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Chandler was phenomenal in Tennessee's win against Mizzou last week, and the freshmen did well in the Vols' team victory over (then) No. 3...

www.sunherald.com

Biloxi Sun Herald

Chet Holmgren finalist for Karl Malone power forward of the year

Add Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren to another end of the year watchlist. On Wednesday, it was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame that Holmgren was one of five finalists up for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. The nod to being among the finalists for this award comes in the same week that Holmgren took home West Coast Conference defensive player of the year, WCC newcomer of the year and was put on the list of 10 semifinalists for the Naismisth Defensive Player of the Year Award.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Owensboro Times

Webb, Hayden earn weekly OT sports honors

This week’s Owensboro Times Players of the Week are Ji Webb (Owensboro Catholic) and Maddie Hayden (Owensboro Catholic) after each received the most votes in their respective weekly poll. Webb is a junior for the Aces basketball team. Hayden is a junior for the Lady Aces basketball team. This...
OWENSBORO, KY
Biloxi Sun Herald

Baylor, Kansas to decide Big 12 title in 2 games Saturday

A look at the upcoming weekend around the Big 12 Conference:. The Big 12 regular-season title and No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament likely will be decided by two games taking place roughly 600 miles apart on Interstate 35 on Saturday. Third-ranked Baylor (25-5, 13-4) has gone on a late-season charge that culminates with a game against Iowa State at Ferrell Center. The Bears will know what they need to do by the time they tip off because sixth-ranked Kansas (23-6, 13-4), struggling to keep pace down the stretch, plays No. 21 Texas about two hours before at Allen Fieldhouse. No. 21 Texas Tech (23-7, 12-5) swept the Bears and split with Kansas, which means the Red Raiders still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed heading into their game at Oklahoma State.
WACO, TX
Herald-Dispatch

Hannah Adkins: Ash earns Gamer of the Week honors

Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to junior Caitlynn Ash of the St. Albans High School wrestling team. Female wrestling is the fastest-growing sport in the United States, partially due to states adding girls...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Suni Lee earns SEC Freshman of the Week

Suni Lee has won another SEC weekly award. This time she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. This is her fourth weekly award in the past five weeks. She was named the Freshman of the Week twice and Gymnast of the Week twice. Lee...
SPORTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

How to Watch Syracuse vs Miami

Matchup: Syracuse (15-15, 9-10) vs Miami (21-9, 13-6) Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, March 5th. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 70.0% chance to win. Series History: Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 20-10 and has won three of the last five. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
Biloxi Sun Herald

Gulfport High’s head girls basketball coach is stepping down to put on her ‘mom hat’

Gulfport girl’s basketball head coach Brooke Glass has stepped down after five seasons, according to a press release from Gulfport High School. Glass, a graduate of Hancock High, was hired in April 2017 and amassed a 75-56 record as the leader of the Admirals’ program. Under her guidance, Gulfport won two area championships in Region 8-6A in 2018 and 2021.
GULFPORT, MS
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons falls to Oakfield-Alabama in Section V Class C2 championship

The top-seeded Lyons Lions fell to the two-seeded Oakfield-Alabama Hornets, 55-29, in the Section V Class C2 championship on Friday night at Victor High School. Lyons was without their best player in junior JC Walker due to injury and the team certainly missed him as they just couldn’t generate enough offense. The Lions were held to a season-low 29 points.
LYONS, NY
UPI News

Cowboys' Jerry Jones to skip NFL Combine appearance due to medical issue

March 4 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones won't make his traditional media appearance at this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Team officials told ESPN and Sports Illustrated on Friday that Jones will not make his usual appearance with the Dallas media at the combine due to a "minor medical issue." The team didn't reveal specifics of the ailment.
NFL
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL

