ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Letter: Landowners cry ‘Foul’ to legislative decision

nwestiowa.com
 4 days ago

The first of many CO2 pipeline companies has filed for a permit with the Iowa Utilities Board, and several Iowa lawmakers refuse to consider landowner concerns about the misuse of eminent domain. Legislators say these projects are to be decided by the IUB and are not the purview of...

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

Will Ohio Supreme Court hold DeWine, legislative leaders in contempt in redistricting row?: Capitol Letter

Explain yourselves: This week, Ohio finds itself at a historic crossroad. In an extraordinary move, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor ordered Gov. Mike DeWine and other members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission to demonstrate why they should not be held in contempt for failing to follow a court order to produce a new state legislative map last week. Andrew Tobias writes that the Republicans chief justice signed the brief order issued Friday evening, giving commission members until noon Wednesday to respond. Other redistricting commission members include two Republican leaders of the state legislative branch of government -- House Speaker Bob Cupp, a former Supreme Court justice and Senate President Matt Huffman.
OHIO STATE
Pantagraph

LETTER: Legislators seek Pontiac answers

There is rightfully a great deal of concern in the community about the status and future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. Unfortunately, while we know some prisoners have been transferred out of the facility, and some sections and/or buildings may be closing temporarily or permanently, we don’t know the full scope of the Pritzker Administration’s plans for the facility.
PONTIAC, IL
Cleveland.com

Maps redux: Republicans restart state legislative redistrict after high-court’s contempt threat: Capitol Letter

Impossible no more: Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission said Tuesday they had resumed trying to develop a state legislative map plan after declaring on Thursday that doing so would be impossible. As Andrew Tobias writes, the development comes the day before an Ohio Supreme Court deadline for officials on the commission to explain why they shouldn’t be held in contempt of court. The commission is expected to meet again today at 4 p.m. and this week could pass new state legislative or congressional maps.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
State
North Dakota State
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Eminent Domain#Pipelines#The Iowa Utilities Board#Iub#Co2
Echo Press

Letter: New legislative district maps unveiled

All eyes were on the maps this past week when a judicial panel released information on how Minnesota's congressional and legislative districts would look for the next 10 years. The statutory timeline says this process must be completed 25 weeks before the state's primary election so counties and local jurisdictions have sufficient time to complete their re-districting.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Redistricting Commission passes 4 year state legislative maps. Will they pass the high court’s muster? Capitol Letter

Take three: In a 4-3 vote, Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved a new set of state legislative maps on Thursday evening, sending them for approval by the Ohio Supreme Court. As Andrew Tobias writes, the maps favor Republicans to win 54% of state legislative seats, equal to Republicans’ share of the statewide vote. If they withstand legal scrutiny, they will last for four years, not the normal ten, since they didn’t get bipartisan support. Republican Auditor Keith Faber joined Democrats in voting “no,” saying he didn’t like the choices Republican mapmakers made to seek out additional Democratic districts. And Democrats voted no because of the map’s significant number of Democratic leaning toss-up seats.
OHIO STATE
Item

Letter to editor: Legislation should be passed to exempt military retirement pay from state income tax

I am president of the local chapter of the Air Force Association and chairman of the Sumter County Veterans Association, and I am writing in response to the editorial roundup in The Item on Feb. 19, specifically the one from the Post and Courier concerning exempting military pension from state income tax. The author makes it sound like there is no need to entice military retirees to remain in the state as we are holding our own compared to other states. In a Jan. 20, 2022, article, the S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs says the number one topic they hear from active-duty military personnel is to PASS a military retirement exemption bill to make South Carolina a viable destination. The editorial from the Post and Courier states that only 13,000 of our state's 400,000 are military retirees between the ages of 38-60. Someone who retires from the military is more than likely in the 38-50 age group assuming a 20- or 30-year career. In actuality (according to the Veterans Affairs article), there were 37,391 military retirees in South Carolina in 2021. Of that number, 19,528 were under 65. Over the past 10 years, the under-65 population has decreased by 10%, so that tells you that people are going elsewhere when they retire. Look at the states around us, North Carolina (as of this year) is making all military retirement tax exempt. Georgia exempts some for over 62. Florida and Tennessee have no tax. There are 35 states (this includes states with no state income tax) that impose no taxes on military retirment income (13 with some military retirement exempt like S.C.), we could and should make it 36. So if someone can go somewhere else, why wouldn't they and not pay tax on their miltary retirement income. This isn't just a reward for being in the military, it is an incentive to get people to stay here and work and then the state can reap the benefits by taxing the income they receive in their post-retirement job. I just don't see someone retiring from the military and "spend all of their waking hours on the golf course." The editorial author also talks about a "top-flight medical insurance." I can assure you that it is a constant fight with Congress every year to keep it, and at 65 when a retiree is Medicare eligible, the retiree pays a lot more for insurance at that time. A person retiring from the military is an educated, reliable and disciplined worker, and we need to keep them in OUR state, not having them go to another state. Not to mention the variety of skills that military retirees bring to our state from doctors, nurses, engineers, teachers, plumbers, electricians, pilots, jet engine mechanics, security, law enforcement, firemen, etc. I urge our local and state representatives and senators to pass legislation this year to exempt military retirement pay from the state income tax.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Constitution
INFORUM

Letter: Our priorities for Minnesota's legislative session

Your Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is proud to be a voice for business, advocating on policies that impact our region. With Minnesota’s 92nd legislative session underway, we are tracking various issues and are prepared to advocate on behalf of our businesses. After surveying our members and consulting with our Public Policy Committee, The Chamber has prioritized replenishment of the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, workforce funding, local bonding bill requests, as well as border city programs and policies.
MOORHEAD, MN
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: PFAS legislation urgently needed

I want to thank Sen. Josh Revak for the Feb. 16 hearing in Senate Resources Committee on SB 121, a bill to address Alaska’s drinking water crisis linked to toxic contamination by PFAS (polyfluoro alkyl substance) chemicals. I testified as a constituent of District M, urging quick action on...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Independent

Biden stands up to reporter who quizzes him over how he backs abortion as a Catholic

Joe Biden stood up to a reporter who quizzed him over his support for abortion rights despite being Catholic.Mr Biden was taking questions from reporters on the south lawn of the White House on Wednesday before boarding the presidential helicopter to Wisconsin, where he will deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.He was asked why he continued to support “abortion as a Catholic, defying church teachings”. The reporter was referring to his State of the Union address on 1 March, when he called for protecting women’s rights and acknowledged the attacks on abortion care.Mr Biden said: “Well, I tell...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PennLive.com

HB 1332 is a piece of specious legislation, a straw man to be avoided, or vetoed | PennLive letters

The Cambridge Dictionary defines “straw man” as “an argument, claim, or opponent that is invented in order to win or create an argument.” Surely this is an apt description of House Bill 1332 as reported in the Tuesday, February 22 Carlisle Sentinel and co-sponsored by our local Republican representatives, Greg Rothman, Dawn Keefer and Torren Ecker.
POLITICS
The Independent

AP FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address

The Associated Press is fact-checking President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech as he grapples with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a stalled domestic agenda and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the claims we’ve examined:COVID-19BIDEN: “Severe cases are down to a level not seen since July of last year.”THE FACTS: Biden overstated the improvement, omitting a statistic that remains a worrisome marker of the toll from COVID-19.While hospitalizations indeed are down from last summer, deaths remain high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID tracker shows 289 deaths on July 1, 2021. This past Monday the CDC...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy