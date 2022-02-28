Letter: Landowners cry ‘Foul’ to legislative decision

I am president of the local chapter of the Air Force Association and chairman of the Sumter County Veterans Association, and I am writing in response to the editorial roundup in The Item on Feb. 19, specifically the one from the Post and Courier concerning exempting military pension from state income tax. The author makes it sound like there is no need to entice military retirees to remain in the state as we are holding our own compared to other states. In a Jan. 20, 2022, article, the S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs says the number one topic they hear from active-duty military personnel is to PASS a military retirement exemption bill to make South Carolina a viable destination. The editorial from the Post and Courier states that only 13,000 of our state's 400,000 are military retirees between the ages of 38-60. Someone who retires from the military is more than likely in the 38-50 age group assuming a 20- or 30-year career. In actuality (according to the Veterans Affairs article), there were 37,391 military retirees in South Carolina in 2021. Of that number, 19,528 were under 65. Over the past 10 years, the under-65 population has decreased by 10%, so that tells you that people are going elsewhere when they retire. Look at the states around us, North Carolina (as of this year) is making all military retirement tax exempt. Georgia exempts some for over 62. Florida and Tennessee have no tax. There are 35 states (this includes states with no state income tax) that impose no taxes on military retirment income (13 with some military retirement exempt like S.C.), we could and should make it 36. So if someone can go somewhere else, why wouldn't they and not pay tax on their miltary retirement income. This isn't just a reward for being in the military, it is an incentive to get people to stay here and work and then the state can reap the benefits by taxing the income they receive in their post-retirement job. I just don't see someone retiring from the military and "spend all of their waking hours on the golf course." The editorial author also talks about a "top-flight medical insurance." I can assure you that it is a constant fight with Congress every year to keep it, and at 65 when a retiree is Medicare eligible, the retiree pays a lot more for insurance at that time. A person retiring from the military is an educated, reliable and disciplined worker, and we need to keep them in OUR state, not having them go to another state. Not to mention the variety of skills that military retirees bring to our state from doctors, nurses, engineers, teachers, plumbers, electricians, pilots, jet engine mechanics, security, law enforcement, firemen, etc. I urge our local and state representatives and senators to pass legislation this year to exempt military retirement pay from the state income tax.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO