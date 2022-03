DigitalOcean is a cloud computing operator, similar to AWS or Azure. You’d think that DigitalOcean (DOCN) would be trading at nosebleed multiples considering its positioning in the cloud computing sector, but the recent volatility in the tech sector has sent the stock crashing 60% from all time highs. The company has seen accelerating revenue growth and has sustained solid positive adjusted EBITDA margins as well. After a recent convertible note offering, the company has around 30% of its market cap held in cash. I expect the company to sustain solid growth over the long term which coupled with high profit margins should help the stock earn a premium multiple and reward shareholders with strong returns.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO